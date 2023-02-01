R Ease Of Movement
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The R Ease Of Movement Metatrader 4 forex indicator is a blue colored EMZ trading oscillator.
It’s an oscillator type forex indicator that generates a bullish and bearish trading area.
Values above the zero level are said to be bullish while values below the zero level are said to be bearish.
The R Ease Of Movement oscillator does not produce good results on its own, it needs to be traded in conjunction with a trend following technical indicator.
Good forex trend indicators include: SMA, EMA, PSAR, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes,…
Basic Trading Signals
Signals from the R Ease Of Movement MT4 forex indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:
- Buy Signal: Open buy trade when the indicator crosses and closes above the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be up.
- Sell Signal: Open sell trade when the indicator crosses and closes below the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be down.
- Trade Exit: Close the open buy/sell forex position when an opposite signal occurs, or use your own method of trade exit.
Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Customization options: Variable (EMZ Period, Min Value, Max Value) Colors, width & Style.
Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month
Type: Oscillator