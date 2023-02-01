The R Ease Of Movement Metatrader 4 forex indicator is a blue colored EMZ trading oscillator.

It’s an oscillator type forex indicator that generates a bullish and bearish trading area.

Values above the zero level are said to be bullish while values below the zero level are said to be bearish.

The R Ease Of Movement oscillator does not produce good results on its own, it needs to be traded in conjunction with a trend following technical indicator.

Good forex trend indicators include: SMA, EMA, PSAR, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes,…

Basic Trading Signals



Signals from the R Ease Of Movement MT4 forex indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

Buy Signal : Open buy trade when the indicator crosses and closes above the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be up .

: Open buy trade when the indicator crosses and closes the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be . Sell Signal : Open sell trade when the indicator crosses and closes below the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be down .

: Open sell trade when the indicator crosses and closes the 0.00 line from below AND the overall trend must be . Trade Exit : Close the open buy/sell forex position when an opposite signal occurs, or use your own method of trade exit.

Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Customization options: Variable (EMZ Period, Min Value, Max Value) Colors, width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: Oscillator