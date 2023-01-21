The R Silver Trend indicator is a trend following trading indicator that displays the current trend directly on the activity Metatrader 4 chart.

It draws two types of candlesticks:



Blue ones for bullish price action.

ones for price action. Red ones for bearish price action.

Trading the R Silver Trend indicator is pretty simple, even for absolute beginners, and it can be used for scalpin g (M1, M5), day trading (M5, M15, M30) and swing trading (H1, H4, D1) currencies.

Basic Trading Signals



Signals from the R Silver Trend indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

Buy Signal : Open buy position when the indicator draws a blue colored candlestick on the chart.

Sell Signal : Open sell position when the indicator draws a red colored candlestick on the chart.

Trade Exit : Close the open trade when an opposite signal occurs, or use your own method of trade exit.

Tip



In order to trade a buy on dips and sell on rallies forex strategy with the R Silver Trend indicator, add a longer-term trend following indicator to the chart and only take positions in the direction of the longer trend.

MT4 Indicator Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: chart pattern

Customization options: Variable (risk, SSP, CountBars) Colors, width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: Trend