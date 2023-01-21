R Silver Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The R Silver Trend indicator is a trend following trading indicator that displays the current trend directly on the activity Metatrader 4 chart.
It draws two types of candlesticks:
- Blue ones for bullish price action.
- Red ones for bearish price action.
Trading the R Silver Trend indicator is pretty simple, even for absolute beginners, and it can be used for scalping (M1, M5), day trading (M5, M15, M30) and swing trading (H1, H4, D1) currencies.
Basic Trading Signals
Signals from the R Silver Trend indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:
Buy Signal: Open buy position when the indicator draws a blue colored candlestick on the chart.
Sell Signal: Open sell position when the indicator draws a red colored candlestick on the chart.
Trade Exit: Close the open trade when an opposite signal occurs, or use your own method of trade exit.
Tip
In order to trade a buy on dips and sell on rallies forex strategy with the R Silver Trend indicator, add a longer-term trend following indicator to the chart and only take positions in the direction of the longer trend.
MT4 Indicator Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Type: chart pattern
Customization options: Variable (risk, SSP, CountBars) Colors, width & Style.
Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month
Type: Trend