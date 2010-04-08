R Show Ticks

The R Show Ticks indicator for Metatrader 4 shows the up/down ticks in real-time on the main trading window.

Key Takeaways

  • A white arrow is an uptick.
  • A red arrow is a downtick.

The indicator works for any currency pair and time frame of your preference.

Indicator Specifications

Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Input Parameters: Input symbol, style, color.

Indicator type: Data

How to edit the indicator’s inputs and parameters?

  1. Right click with your mouse button in the chart with the indicator attached onto it.
  2. From the drop down menu, click on indicators list.
  3. Select the indicator from the list and press edit.
  4. Now you can edit the indicator.
  5. Finally, press the OK button to save the updated configuration.

The pictures below show the R Show Ticks on Forex Chart mt4 indicator in action on the trading chart.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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