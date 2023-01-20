The R Chimp Scalper is a great trading tool for both forex scalpers and intraday traders.

The signals from this scalper indicator are very clear and easy to read.

It paints green and red bars above and below the zero level in a separate trading window:

Green bars are aligned above the zero level suggest the scalpers trend is bullish

bars are aligned above the zero level suggest the scalpers trend is bullish Red bars are aligned below the zero level suggest the scalpers trend is bearish

Indicator readings above the zero level suggest the scalp trend is bullish and traders look to buy the currency pair.

Indicator readings below the zero level suggest the scalp trend is bearish and traders look to sell the currency pair.

For best practices



use this scalping oscillator together with a trend following indicator and trade in the direction of the underlying trend.

Basic Trading Signals



Signals from the R Chimp Scalper indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

Buy Signal : Open buy scalp trade when the indicator crosses back above the zero level from below (trading the green bars).

Sell Signal : Open sell scalp trade when the indicator crosses back below the zero level from above (trading the red bars).

Trade Exit : Use your own method of trade exit.

Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Type: Chart pattern indicator

Customization options: Variable (Weight DM, Weight DI, Weight DX, Weight Out) Colors, width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes

Type: Oscillator



