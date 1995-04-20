Multi TimeFrame Moving Average MT4

Unlock the power of the market with the Investment Castle Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator. Simplify your trading journey by easily identifying trends and pullbacks across multiple time frames on one convenient chart.

This indicator is a must-have tool for any serious trader. Available for MT4 and MT5, and exclusively on the MQL5 market, customize your experience by adding as many indicators as you need on the chart, each with their own unique time frame or period.

Enhance your strategy and stay ahead of the game with the Investment Castle Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator. Combine it with Investment Castle Combined Indicator and watch the magic.

Önerilen ürünler
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
Göstergeler
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
Göstergeler
MicroMini FFMV Dashboard+CSM This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. To add value to the trading operation, Currency Strength Meter is added to it in order to consolidate the effective work of this indicator. THIS IS A MicroMini size of the FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW DASHBOARD INDICATOR with CSM added. This is for those who d
PowerXXX
Marco Fornero Monia
Göstergeler
PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors. The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators. The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed. In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before. There
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
Rua PinBar
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Rua Pinbar This is an indicator to help you quickly identify pinbar candles in the chart. Can be used on any currency pair and any time frame you want. This indicator is often used to determine entry points. You can refer to the product here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamruacoder/seller A product of Ruacoder Get code indicator and robot (EA) as required.
FREE
The 4 headed dragon MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Göstergeler
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.   Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
MTF Linear Regression
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Göstergeler
This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers. You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.  There are 6 input parameters; period      : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe. linewidth : width of line on the chart. bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count. LR
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Göstergeler
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 2
Support n Resistance
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it. The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles. The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches. The significance of these lev
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
Göstergeler
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
Targets
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
FREE
BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
Thierry Iltis
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Göstergeler
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
Effect
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, thei
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Trend Monitor VZ
Sergey Ermolov
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  | Valable ZigZag göstergesi |  FAQ Elliott Dalga Teorisi , fiyat grafiklerindeki dalgaların görsel modeline dayanan, finans piyasalarındaki süreçlerin bir yorumudur. Bu teoriye göre, şu anda piyasada yukarı veya aşağı doğru hangi eğilimin hakim olduğunu tam olarak bilebiliriz. Valable ZigZag göstergesi , piyasanın dalga yapısını göstermenin yanı sıra mevcut zaman diliminde şu anda ana eğilimin yönünü gösterir. Size kolaylık sağlamak için Trend Monitor VZ göstergesi, işlem yaptığı
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Göstergeler
Trend Teller, tüm ana döviz çiftleri ve zaman dilimlerinde (M1’den MN1’e kadar) piyasa trendine kuşbakışı bir bakış sunan güçlü ve sezgisel bir kontrol paneli aracıdır. Trader’lar tarafından trader’lar için geliştirilen bu araç, piyasa yönünü analiz ederken yaşanan karmaşayı ortadan kaldırır ve sizi büyük resme uygun şekilde yönlendirir. Birçok yeni başlayan trader piyasa yönünü belirlemekte zorlanır — hatta profesyonel trader'lar bile zaman zaman bu konuda yanılabilir. İşte bu nedenle Trend Tel
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
FIFTY göstergesi artık manuel seviye çizme ihtiyacını ortadan kaldıran otomatik bir versiyonla sunulmaktadır. Bu versiyon, günlük, haftalık, aylık ve yıllık seviyeleri otomatik olarak grafiğe çizer, böylece doğruluk sağlanır ve zaman tasarrufu yapılır. Ayrıca, bu seviyelerin görünürlüğünü açıp kapatmak için düğmeler mevcuttur, bu da tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir kullanım sunar. Manuel kullanımı tercih edenler için, göstergeyi ücretsiz versiyonu hâlâ mevcut olup tam işlevselliğe sahiptir. Böylec
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Göstergeler
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
Sentiment Ratio
Robert Walker
Göstergeler
The Sentiment Ratio indicator gauges current Market Sentiment between -100% and 100%, where lower than -40% is considered Bearish and higher than 40% is Bullish. The channel between the two is considered Neutral. The indicator has been a very useful filter tool for signals within a trading system. Example call function:  int SentimentIndicator(double triggerLevel)//Return sentiment if trigger level is activated {   double sentimentRatio=iCustom(NULL,0,"Sentiment Ratio",0,0,0);   if(sentimentRat
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Göstergeler
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Key Round Zones md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Kilit Tur Bölgeleri" Forex Göstergesi. - "Kilit Tur Bölgeleri" göstergesi, destek/direnç seviyelerini dikkate alan yatırımcılar için olmazsa olmaz bir yardımcı göstergedir. - 1000 ve 500 tur seviyeleri fiyat tarafından dikkate alınır ve fiyat bu seviyelerden sıklıkla geri döner. - Ana 1000 seviyelerinin etrafında güçlü Destek/Direnç bölgeleri (her iki tarafta 100 puan) bulunur. - Ayrıca 1000 ve 500 tur seviyeleri, Kâr Al (tur seviyesinin önünde) ve SL (tur seviyesinin arkasında) emir
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses the following Built-in indicators: Channels indicator Supply and demand indicator Trend indicator It is based on multi-directional grid system, not the normal martingale you are familiar with. When the price is in supply or demand zones, the EA will wait for a confirmation before entering a position. The confirmation is through the three above indicators together. You don't need to purchase any of the indicators mentioned above if you don't want to see them on the live chart.
Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator scans the chart
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand ,   rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT5 for you.
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy   (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1,
FREE
Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the Supply and Demand indicator .
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the time frames. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection: The indicator scans the chart f
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the   Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the   Supply and Demand indicator
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.78 (9)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with   Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Combined
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Welcome to Investment Castle products This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns Yo
Combined MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
Welcome to Investment Castle products   This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels   using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick pattern
Investment Castle II MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Investment castle II ea trading robot has a variety of features, including: The ability to remember open positions, their take profit and stop loss levels if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to remember trade buttons and their setup if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to plot profit/loss on a chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and perf
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply  and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1, H
FREE
Investment Castle Legacy
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that y
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand , rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT4 for you. An
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Göstergeler
Investment Castle News Indicator will plot vertical lines before the news on the chart and categorized in three different colors in accordance with the news importance. You can choose to limit the news to the current chosen symbol or show all future news on the same chart. High impact news is marked in Red lines be default. Medium impact news is marked in Orange lines be default. Low impact news is marked in Yellow lines be default.
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Yardımcı programlar
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Yardımcı programlar
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Investment Castle Expert Advisor - the ultimate trend-based trading tool that comes with built-in Investment Castle and Psychological Key Levels indicators. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this powerful tool will help you make informed decisions and maximize profits. Features: Automated Support and Resistance Key Levels: Say goodbye to manual chart analysis! Our AI-driven software automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, allowing you to make s
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt