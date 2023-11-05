Double PSAR AM

5

This indicator is the author's implementation of the classic indicator Parabolic Support and Resist (PSAR).

A time-tested product that allows you to not only determine entry/exit points but also reasonable levels for setting protective stop orders.

The indicator has two customizable ranges, which allows you to identify long-term and short-term trends.

The indicator does not repaint on the data history.

The indicator has the ability to give signals and send notifications about them to e-mail and the terminal.

Customizable indicator parameters:

  • Smal_Step - step size for fast PSAR;
  • Smal_Maximum - step indent for fast PSAR;
  • Big_Step - step size for slow PSAR;
  • Big_Maximum - step indent for slow PSAR;
  • Fast_line_style - display style for the fast PSAR line;
  • Slow_line_style - display style for the slow PSAR line;
  • Fast_signal_IN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals if they match slow PSAR signals;
  • Fast_signal_UN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals even if they do not match slow PSAR signals;
  • Slow_signal - the indicator displays slow PSAR signals;
  • Fast_signal_style - display style for the fast PSAR signal;
  • Slow_signal_style - display style for the slow PSAR signal;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andrii Matviievskyi


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


Reviews 1
Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2025.02.22 06:53 
 

Nice Update very good visible entries thanks

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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ADX Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
4.67 (3)
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This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
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Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The presented indicator is an original development based on the classic technical analysis indicator - RSI. To smooth out sharp fluctuations in the indicator values, a filter is used that cuts off weak changes and focuses the trader's attention on strong fluctuations in the values. The indicator does not repaint on formed bars. For greater efficiency of this indicator, it should be used together with indicators that identify the trend direction, as well as support/resistance levels. The indicat
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SuperTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
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Limit Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
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ADX Line AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
4.75 (4)
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This indicator, interpreting ADX and ATR data, clearly and accurately identifies the current trend, allowing the trader to get the most out of strong price movements. The indicator is intuitive to use: a change in line direction means a change in trend direction; a change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction. The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notifications about its signals to a mobile terminal and email. Configurable parameters: ADX_Medium_Coefficient - the
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ADX Trigger AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
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EasyTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market.
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Simple Trend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The trend is your friend. A simple truth known to every trader. The presented indicator allows you to visualize the current trend. The indicator identifies the trend using the following definition as an algorithm: A trend is a situation when each subsequent maximum price rise is higher/lower than the previous one, and similarly each subsequent maximum price fall is higher/lower than the previous one; The beginning of a new trend is considered to be when the current maximum/minimum overcomes all
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Laguerre BoB AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The indicator improves the idea implemented in the standard Bulls and Bears indicator. This indicator displays the difference between the High and Low for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel constructed at the maximum and minimum prices, which are smoothed by Laguerre method. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the High for the current period is greater than the average of the High prices. This situation in most cases indicates an increase in the
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MFI Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
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This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the classic indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI). Volume is taken into account when calculating MFI values. The MFI can be used to identify overbought and oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display several types of signals on the price chart: MFI crossing the midpoint between the overbought and oversold zones; MFI exiting the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entering the overbought or oversold zone; fast MFI and
Fine Trade AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
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The presented indicator evaluates the volatility of a financial instrument and provides highly effective signals about moments of significant changes in the direction of price movement. The indicator is intuitive and easy to use. The indicator signal is generated after the completion of the formation of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero. The indicator never redraws the signal. The indicator signals must be confirmed by the price exceeding the maximum/minimum of
Bulls or Bears AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
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The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicators
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
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Mujeeb Abdul
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Mujeeb Abdul 2025.02.22 06:53 
 

Nice Update very good visible entries thanks

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