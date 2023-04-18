Renegade MT5

The awesome oscillator is a technical indicator that is used within the financial markets to confirm or disprove trends on price charts. These charts compare current data to historic data with the aim of predicting momentum in the markets. The expert relies on this indicator.





The EA is based on the step: 0.0025 with the possibility of constant correct. (see inputs parameters: Round level correction)





1.6000---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5975---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5950---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5925---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5900---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





You've probably dealt with trading automation before. The premise was simple. An expert must be simple and must be based on iron logic. It must be repeatable and easy to optimize.

Market entries can be from a round level or a combination of: +25, +50, +75 or manually.

The expert works best in the real market. The strategy tester does not reflect the capabilities of this expert.



