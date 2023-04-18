Renegade MT5

The awesome oscillator is a technical indicator that is used within the financial markets to confirm or disprove trends on price charts. These charts compare current data to historic data with the aim of predicting momentum in the markets. The expert relies on this indicator.


 The EA is based on the step: 0.0025 with the possibility of constant correct. (see inputs parameters: Round level correction) 


1.6000---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5975---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5950---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5925---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.5900---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


You've probably dealt with trading automation before. The premise was simple. An expert must be simple and must be based on iron logic. It must be repeatable and easy to optimize.

Market entries can be from a round level or a combination of: +25, +50, +75 or manually. 

The expert works best in the real market. The strategy tester does not reflect the capabilities of this expert.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Hundreds of possible combinations and only two strategies. By using automated software like an EA, you can benefit from the following advantages: it can trade while you are sleeping, it is not susceptible to emotions and you can quickly run backtests. However, it is hard to ascertain whether an EA will help you to achieve consistent profits. Lots of EAs are profitable on a demo account, but for some unknown reason, when the trader tries to apply it on a live account with their own funds, suddenl
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AMD Trend Risk Reward
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AMD Trend Risk Reward is an indicator which belongs to the group of trend indicators. It provides the possibility to take the correct decisions about timely market entrances or exits. Trend horizontal can cause a lot of headaches to the traders and can be the reason of money loss. By automatic optimizing the settings of our AMD Trend Risk Reward indicator you can avoid most of them and save your money. How to choose the best chart? Press the button [O] on the chart. Indicator automatically optim
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AMD Exclusive characterized by high efficiency and can constitute a complete system. Indicator based on Price Action, Statistics and Overbalance. We encourage you to study indicator on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement. Indicator automatically optimizes time frame M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1 (press the button [O] on the chart). Filter OVB (overbalance) has three modes: Manual [button F on chart]. Semi-automatic [button F on chart]. Automatic [butt
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Smart Forex System
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This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
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Experts
No fabricated fake forward tests or meaningless optimized backtests. No artificial intelligence and similar things. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between backtest results and actual results. One of the limitations of backtest is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Spider Bot Pro uses a developed innovative technology involving virtual grid. Simply put, Spider will build virtual grid in the background, using them to constantly monitor the market to he
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Experts
Please Note:  The new version 3.10 default settings have been changed. If the default settings seem to bad for you this feel free to run a variation of your own settings. Remember to check the new EA for required margin and balance for your settings. Version 3.10 added the ability for greater profitability and slightly safer exits with 5 new parameters: - Multiplier - Next Multiplier - Take Profit (Chart) - Next Take Profit (Chart) - Repeated  The strategy is based on Bollinger Bands. It ass
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5 (1)
Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
Commercial version of open code . A forex trader can create a simple trading strategy to take advantage trading opportunities using MA Histogram or associated indicators. MA Histogram are used primarily as trend indicators and also identify support and resistance levels. Improved version 1.30 XXX Added:  Take Profit  Stop Loss  Automatic optimization  Result  R/R  Consecutive losses
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Experts
One of the most common Bollinger Band strategies is using them to gauge if a market is overbought or oversold.A lot of traders will use these bands and look for price to revert back the middle band or to the mean.When using a mean reversion strategy we are assuming that if price deviates or moves too far away from the mean it will eventually have to come back.This is often looked at as price moving back from an overbought or oversold market into more true value. Bollinger Bands react to price a
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Experts
Professional strategy This EA clearly controls the market and and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered. Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have
Mega Indicator MT4
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Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Black Horse MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Rediscover trading. The future of Forex is intuitive hybrids. Hello, my name is Szymon, I am a professional algorithm developer for trading on financial markets forex. Working experience in finance and programming for more than 10 years. I specialize in grid systems and martingale. Black Horse EA is an automated forex robot (this is not your usual grid or martingale). This EA trades based on the breakout of price levels (according to the mathematical algorithm, it determines the area of ​​a ran
My Super Hero MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
This EA clearly controls the market and performs a statistical price analysis.  The best technologies for professional trading: a universal strategy that always works! All this is available in this versatile robot! What should be remembered? Some advice: Don't buy at the top and sell at the bottom.  Play with the main trend. Calculate your entry risk. If possible, it is better to choose the market, which is the most suitable for this trading strategy. If you do not have a proven expert, you ca
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5 (1)
Experts
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Forex Grid EA
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Do you like to trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD?  This expert may be for you. Trading starts with pending orders: buylimit and selllimit. The second order is at the market price - the so-called probing order (reduces risk). Then the EA adjusts subsequent orders according to the market situation. Both the first and subsequent orders are closed based on a trailing stop. The expert selects the volume himself, as well as how many positions will be closed.          input start_enum      inp_start= 2 ; //S
Permament Grid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
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Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Virtual Bot MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Katana FX Infinity MT5
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5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
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