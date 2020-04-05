Zaja Institutional Fibonacci EA

⚡ FIBONACCI PRO XAUUSD — Institutional Price-Action Engine ⚡

Trade Gold the way structure actually moves — not the way lagging indicators guess.

FIBONACCI PRO is a precision decision engine built on ONE philosophy: pure Market Structure + Fibonacci + Price Action + Momentum. Zero indicators. Zero repainting. Zero look-ahead. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only — what you see in the tester is what you get live.

🔷 What's inside the engine:

  • Pure-price market structure (HH / HL / LH / LL) with a false-swing filter — no EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger noise.
  • Momentum & impulse detection measuring velocity, displacement, strength and efficiency — weak moves are rejected automatically.
  • Regime & volatility intelligence — the EA stands aside during ranging markets, dead volatility and abnormal spikes.
  • Institutional Trade Score (0–100) — only high-conviction setups above your threshold are taken.
  • Golden-Pocket Fibonacci zones with adaptive, structure-based Stop Loss and dynamic projected Take Profits.
  • Full risk management suite: percent-risk position sizing, break-even, structure-based trailing stop, spread filter, daily loss guard and overtrading protection.
  • Session filters (Asia / London / New York) to trade only Gold's highest-quality hours.
  • Live on-chart panel + CSV trade journal — total transparency on every decision.

🎯 Built and optimized for XAUUSD (also works across timeframes with auto-scaling).

You stay in control: every parameter is configurable, nothing is a black box.

⚠️ Risk disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs and Gold carries substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. This is a trading tool, not financial advice.


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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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