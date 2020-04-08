Price Direction Signals
- Indicatori
- Victor Golovkov
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 13 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
Tame the trend just got easier!
Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy.
- The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions.
- It goes well with any trading strategy.
- Never recalculates signals.
- Signals appear at the opening of the bar.
- Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
- Recommended for large timeframes.
Setting the PDS indicator:
1. Specify the number of bars for mathematical calculations.
Parameter: Number of last bars to calculate
2. Disable or enable signal interleaving filtering.
Parameter: Signal Interleaved Filter (When the filter is true, multidirectional signals appear alternately).
3. Turn the signal warning display on or off.
Parameter: Show warning (This signal warns of a possible change in the direction of the price movement).
4. (Optional) customize your signal design by changing the size, code and color of the arrows.
Parameter: Size arrow, Code Arrow, Colored Arrow.