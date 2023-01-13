Price Direction Signals

The PDS indicator will signal the use of price sentiment.
Just one setting!


Study the offer of the indicator and get the opportunity for profitable trading based on a proven and tested strategy.

  • The mathematical algorithm proves its performance even to skeptics under any market conditions.
  • It goes well with any trading strategy.
  • Never recalculates signals.
  • Signals appear at the opening of the bar.
  • Works with any financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.
  • Recommended for large timeframes.

Setting the PDS indicator:

1. Specify the number of bars for mathematical calculations.

Parameter: Number of last bars to calculate

2. Disable or enable signal interleaving filtering.

Parameter: Signal Interleaved Filter (When the filter is true, multidirectional signals appear alternately).

3. Turn the signal warning display on or off.

Parameter: Show warning (This signal warns of a possible change in the direction of the price movement).

4. (Optional) customize your signal design by changing the size, code and color of the arrows.

Parameter: Size arrow, Code Arrow, Colored Arrow.


The number of signals depends on the number of bars for calculations. The larger the value of the Number of last bars for calculations, the fewer signals.

