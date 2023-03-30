One of the main Forex secrets is that the majority of these systems don't actually work. They have been developed by marketers, and are designed to sell, and not work. Once you have paid for the signals or automated software, you will not be able to get your money back ,and such tools would hardly bring you any profit. Forex trading may make you rich if you are a hedge fund with deep pockets or an unusually skilled currency trader. But for the average retail trader, rather than being an easy road to riches, forex trading can be a rocky road to enormous losses and penury.

I have been creating risky strategies for 10 years because forex is risky. The basis of forex trading is money management. Never trade this market without having strong risk management skills. Learn this process and then deal with the real market. Trade with money you can lose.

Okay. What's next...?

The basis of this strategy is the price trap. Of course, an expert requires optimization. To begin with, I recommend only two pairs GBPUSD and EURUSD. With very risky settings, the expert will multiply capital very quickly. But it's up to you to decide how much risk you can afford.

The expert will use various tricks to close the positions. I can't discuss exactly how it works, but entering the market itself is done by pending orders. Please watch the video and study the expert in visual mode.





Recommended trade on TF H1 Important! Trading type: Hedging.

Big changes since version 1.10. Changing the trailing stop logic.

Displaying the profit on the chart.

Additional profit freeze function.

input group "..........Choice..........."; input start_enum inp_start=2;//Start input group "..............Trend and strategy............"; input int distance=50;//Distance input bool inp_trend=true;//Trend On/Off input ushort period_trend=230;//Trend in pips. input group "Broker"; string c_omment="Trap MT5"; input int spread=100;//Max Spread (Digits 5) input int slippage=1;//Slippage input long MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number (buy) input long MagicNumber2=2;//Magic Number (sell) input group "...............Trailing Stop First Orders......."; input int step_ts=10;//Step Trailing Stop input int start_ts=15;//Start Trailing Stop input group "..............Exit Rules............"; input int SL=250;//Stop Loss input int first_tp=100;//Take Profit (first position) input double inp_tp_chart=8;//Take Profit input double PipsStep=31.0;//PipsStep for grid (in pips) input int correction_depth=30;//Correction depth input int pips_order=18;//PipsOrder input int Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades input bool swap_true=true;//TP+Swap input enum_partial partial=4;//TS (Positions-TS) input group "...............MoneyManagement......."; input bool dynamic_lots=false;//Dynamic Lots input double per_dollars=1000;//Per Dollars input double inp_Lots=0.01;//Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots) input double MaxLots=2;//Max Lots input double booster=11;//Booster input group "...............Stop Trading......."; input ushort inp_hour=16;//Hour input day_enum inp_day=5;//Day input group "...............Font......."; input ushort font_size=9;//Font size input bool visual_mode=true;//Show the profit on the chart





