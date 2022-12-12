KT Multi Timeframe MACD MT4

As a trader, monitoring multiple timeframes simultaneously will help you better understand the trend and know when multiple timeframes are in agreement or disagreement.

The KT Multiple Time Frame (MTF) MACD displays the overall direction of an instrument in one chart by showing the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) for all time frames.

The indicator displays a simple table with the respective MACD trend for each timeframe. You can also see whether MACD is gaining or losing momentum across all time frames on the chart.





Features



The KT MTF MACD can simultaneously monitor up to 5 different timeframes, intervals, and instruments.

It can recognize MACD trend conditions and signals for each data stream.

It reduces the clutter of multi-timeframe charts to a single summary view on one chart.

It conserves PC resources by employing fewer charts and indicators.

It has advanced Color-Coding Features and Options.

The indicator also includes a feature to alert you if the trend changes.





Conclusion

Multi-time frame trading is an excellent way to improve your trading results because it allows you to select the best entry point inside a longer-term trend. With the KT MTF MACD, you are not required to monitor market behavior over multiple time frames. Instead, it allows you to examine various time frames at once. To see how you can incorporate this indicator into your different trading strategies, you can try it out with a demo account first.



