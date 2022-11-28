** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current market conditions. it provides incredible insight into how the market is behaving. It can provide vital signals about where the price action is heading next.

The Market structure indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click and has support and resistance with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking for best entry point. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading. It is included powerful Cup and Handle pattern.



Main Features:

Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert and push notification

method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

mode = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level