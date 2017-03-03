SZ Scalper

4.27

For opening positions, the EA uses support and resistance levels, that are detected by advanced adaptive algorithm A.A.P.L.D. and a certain correlation of some standard indicators. The algorithm allows to detect dynamic levels of support and resistance, that gives the opportunity to respond quickly to changes of market conditions.

The EA is equipped with Autorecovery function, that allows to recover drawdowns of trading account.



Minimal recommended deposit:

- $2000 for 0.01 lot for standard accounts.

- $200 (20000 cents) for 0.1 lot for cent-accounts.


Telegram: https://t.me/realforexrobots


This Expert Advisor is intended for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD.


Timeframe - H1. Optionally - M5.


Terminal - MetaTrader 4.


The Expert Advisor can be used either for classic trading by one order or for trading by series of orders. This process is regulated by MaxNumberOfOrders parameter.


DD parameter and ClosePositionsIfMaxOrdersExceeded parameter perform StopLoss function.



Expert Advisor with simple and effective strategy: Yellow


Parameters

  • EAMagic - magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
  • AutoLot - if "true", the EA selects the initial lot size for trading depending on account balance value.
  • Lots - initial lot size is set by user, if the value of AutoLot is "false".
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot.
  • DD - the maximum drawdown as a percentage of the balance, at which all positions of the EA will be closed.
  • CommentOfOrder - comment to orders.
  • Strategy1 - if "true", Strategy3 must be "false".
  • Strategy2 - if "true", Strategy3 must be "false".
  • Strategy3 - if "true", Strategy1 and Strategy2 must be "false".
  • ZeroPositions - if "true", the EA will start trading on current instrument only if there no any other opened positions on the account.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit value in points.
  • SaveDeposit - if "true", the EA will close order series according to value of TakeProfit parameter, divided on number of orders in series.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop value in points. If 0 - disabled.
  • LotMult - multiplier for the next order opened in the series.
  • AutoStep - if "true", the EA will detect distance between orders in series automatically.
  • ManualStep - distance between orders in series in points, if parameter AutoStep=false.
  • LimitAveragingLotOnSecondLevel - this parameter allows to limit lot-size increment in orders series on "2-nd" level. It means that trading lot of first order will be multiplied on LotMult parameter only once, and will not be increased after that.
  • MaxLotSize -maximal lot-size allowed by user in order series.
  • MaxNumberOfOrders - maximum allowed number of simultaneous orders.
  • ClosePositionsIfMaxOrdersExceeded - if "true", the EA will close all positions on the current instrument, if the price approaches the level, at which the number of simultaneous orders would be ClosePositionsIfMaxOrdersExceeded + 1.
  • MaxSpread -maximal value of spread for the EA to open new positions.
  • AutoRecovery - can be set to "true" and "false". If "true", the EA will automatically recover drawdown of trading account.
  • DDforAutorecovery - level of drawdown of one instrument for Autorecovery function to start working, in % of balance.
  • TerminalGMTshift - time shift of your brokers terminal relative to GMT. For example, if your terminal's time is 21:00 and GMT time is 19:00, then this parameter will be equal to "2". If your terminal's time is 18:00 and GMT time is 21:00, then this parameter will be equal to "-3"
  • SummerAdjustment - adjustment for daylight saving time (contact your broker for details).
  • SafeMode - if "true", the EA will use additional filters for enter points.


If you want to test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, do it only in "Every tick" mode!

Parameters are set as for 4-digits servers. They will be automatically recalculated for 5-digits servers.

Recommended broker - any with StopOut level less than 40%.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


Reviews 19
xhuxham
31
xhuxham 2020.10.22 10:53 
 

Up to now the EA has met my expectations. Here is a preliminary report of SZ Scalper’s performance in real world conditions: Timespan: 27/4/2020 - today Broker: AdmiralMarkets, no commission, relatively low spreads except at night, leverage 1:30 Balance: 10000 – 15000 Euro EA running on all 6 recommended currency pairs, VPN Hosting Net Profit: 1838 Euro No day with a net loss, but 4 margin calls that were dealt with by temporarily adding 5000 Euro to the balance.

Nikolay Glukhov
155
Nikolay Glukhov 2020.10.05 13:08 
 

Отличный советник, в купе с двумя другими советниками (Yellow и TFollower) от Евгения показал хороший результат. Подобрав оптимальные настройки фиксирую стабильный профит.

Yiu Kwok Poon
340
Yiu Kwok Poon 2020.07.30 23:33 
 

Author are very responsive and have great support. This EA has run smoothly and has very good result till 4 mths running. Definitely a reliable EA.

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xhuxham
31
xhuxham 2020.10.22 10:53 
 

Up to now the EA has met my expectations. Here is a preliminary report of SZ Scalper’s performance in real world conditions: Timespan: 27/4/2020 - today Broker: AdmiralMarkets, no commission, relatively low spreads except at night, leverage 1:30 Balance: 10000 – 15000 Euro EA running on all 6 recommended currency pairs, VPN Hosting Net Profit: 1838 Euro No day with a net loss, but 4 margin calls that were dealt with by temporarily adding 5000 Euro to the balance.

Nikolay Glukhov
155
Nikolay Glukhov 2020.10.05 13:08 
 

Отличный советник, в купе с двумя другими советниками (Yellow и TFollower) от Евгения показал хороший результат. Подобрав оптимальные настройки фиксирую стабильный профит.

azers
322
azers 2020.08.16 21:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yiu Kwok Poon
340
Yiu Kwok Poon 2020.07.30 23:33 
 

Author are very responsive and have great support. This EA has run smoothly and has very good result till 4 mths running. Definitely a reliable EA.

Weinman
29
Weinman 2020.05.19 02:54 
 

How did these people contact Evgeniy Machok? What is his e-mail ?

a_nogal
19
a_nogal 2020.05.07 09:46 
 

Советник реально работает. Если кто-то не разобрался, сочувствую. Если кому-то нужно помощь с настройками плиз в личку, жаждущих быстрой и большой прибыли просьба не беспокоить.

Nikolay85
108
Nikolay85 2020.04.12 12:15 
 

Одна звезда только за знание mql если разработчик программист, а если на фрилансе советника заказывал то и звезду давать незачто. Сливает этот советник.

И я "разобрался с настройками", слив был как у меня так и на сигнале продавца.....

Обманывайтесь дальше....

specialized
515
specialized 2020.02.13 10:36 
 

No winning % edge in this EA.

author PMed me after i wrote this. So i decided to elaborate the reason why.

After a few mths, it wins and loses many. And i checked his signals, hes earning cents to $1 for each trade, and on a DEMO ACCOUNT. If hes confident, put real money on a real account , not earning $1.

Milan Gonda
631
Milan Gonda 2019.10.10 20:46 
 

First of all, I would like to thank Evgenyi for his really great support and for his products. I run simultaneously YELLOW, SZ Scalpel and TFollower on 2 live accounts with slightly different settings and both provide really good results. Just use the standard recommended settings by author, don´t overclock your account and let them do their job. I´m over 60% on both accounts in 15 and 21 weeks and in acceptable risk settings. Just checkout my signals created with these EAs running live on my account.

[Deleted] 2019.08.31 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivica Candrlic
773
Ivica Candrlic 2019.05.02 19:07 
 

Product has a potential. The thing that makes me worried is increasing lot size once small lots are loosing. Yesterday 7 positions were closed with loss and 2 with profit... wiping out those losses and making small profit at the end. If the prices continued to move in the opposite direction there would be a possibility of losing the whole bank roll in 1 day.

Darz
3180
Darz 2019.02.25 02:51 
 

I have used this EA for a week and i have profited. A first, i really struggled to understand its logic and method of trading but thankfully, with the patience and commitment of the developer, i have come to understand how it works.

My suggestion is to strictly follow what the developer recommend and just allow the EA to do its job.

This EA is worth every penny and i hope in future it can work with other currency pairs!

Update: I am trying many other scalping EA but honestly even in bad times (like what the hamsters/asian morning scalpers are facing), this EA has proven to be on top of the rest!

Vasiliy Mysyagin
279
Vasiliy Mysyagin 2018.07.13 17:26 
 

Отличный торговый советник, за период тестирования не было найдено ошибок. Советник легко оптимизировать под конкретного пользователя. Рекомендую.

MIRCO SOMMERFELD
227
MIRCO SOMMERFELD 2018.05.19 11:04 
 

Great EA! Backtests and the last two month of livetrading showed very good results on EURUSD. But it has a martingale-strategy, so I would limit the drawdown.

Alessandro Bosco
288
Alessandro Bosco 2018.05.10 22:42 
 

good evening.

I leave a single review for the three EAs made by the programmer.

For some time I have tried the free versions of the following producer programs: YELLOW FREE, SZ SCALPER FREE and TFOLLOWER FREE.

After understanding their operation I purchased the paid versions of YELLOW and SZ SCALPER. With these two EAs up to now I have been able to verify that they give good results and that they actually work. it is important to make the correct settings. I'm trying to optimize the settings, even if, however, with the basic settings to date I have had profits every day. Use on one account YELLOW, SZ SCALPER and TFOLLOWER FREE all together. .

For each EA use the following currencies:

- YELLOW for EUR / USD, GBP / USD, USD / JPY - M5

- SZ SCALPER for EUR / USD, GPB / USD, USD / JPY, - M5

- TFOLLOWER FREE for EUR / USD, GBP / USD, USD / JPG - H4.

I thank the programmer because it has always been available for any explanation request and also for a change that I requested to display on the graphs of an EA.

I wait to understand the EA TFOLLOWER FREE and see the actual results, and decide whether to buy the full payment.

Remember that accounting is important for using EAs and different currency pairs, so at least.

good job.

review update - 24/08/2018

after 3 months of use, with a fixed lot of 0.01 or 0.02, on three currency pairs EUR / USD - USD / JPG - GPB-USD, the total profit was € 917.00 (in three months the 27% about 9% per month).

So with a very small lot, and low risk, I can reconfirm the 5 stars. The investment in buying this EA was immediately repaid. I have multiple EAs that I have tried, or bought, but to date nobody has given these results stable.

Best Regards

Alessandro

Michael Bay
479
Michael Bay 2018.05.04 09:28 
 

Excellent EA, have only tested for few days, but it have a great win ratio.

Roberto Cosimi
720
Roberto Cosimi 2018.02.14 11:59 
 

excellent expert

smart martingale but dangerous

author very good and available

Lucas Sanchez
65
Lucas Sanchez 2018.01.25 15:37 
 

This EA promises to be good as it has already made enough profit to pay for it alone and whenever it gets DD open it can turn around and make a profit. As much as it does not open operations every day, when profit opens it happens. I paid 38 USD on the promotion and I do not regret doing it.

yin Xu
190
yin Xu 2017.05.12 15:18 
 

我同时在模拟账户和真实账户加载，刚刚数据发布时，欧美大涨，模拟账户有开单，真实账户为什么不会开单呢？他们的设置是完全一样的。

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