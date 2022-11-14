Fort

5
Fort The grid strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market!
 
Signal

The EA is installed on only one chart to trade all symbols

If the broker uses a suffix (for example, NZDCAD.c), you should enter the suffix in the settings

Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

Settings

 Fixed lot                                                                   0.01
 Lot at risk                                                                 5
 Lot Value Dynamic                                                     5000
 Lot Deposit Percent                                                   0.25%
 Fixed Initial Deposit                                                   False
 Maximum Lot                                                             5 Maximum Lot
 Allow Hedging                                                           True
 Traded currency pairs                                                AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD
 Bollinger Bands Period                                               50
 RSI Period - RSI                                                         30 
 Maximum RSI Value                                                   25
 InitialTP                                                                   20
 Trade Distance                                                         50
 TradeMultiplier                                                        1.2

Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks:

Reviews 3
Metodi Aleksandrov Deribanov
776
Metodi Aleksandrov Deribanov 2023.03.28 19:22 
 

I've been using this EA for a month or so already and so far it produces great results. It produces a good sharpie ratio and there are options to define the risk percentage. The strategy behind it is solid and working successfully. Definitely recommended!

Filter:
zcemckl22
237
zcemckl22 2024.03.02 08:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Salavat Yulamanov
14141
Salavat Yulamanov 2022.11.14 09:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

