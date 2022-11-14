Fort
Elvira Zalalutdinova
Fort The grid strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market!
Signal
The EA is installed on only one chart to trade all symbols
If the broker uses a suffix (for example, NZDCAD.c), you should enter the suffix in the settings
Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
Settings
Fixed lot 0.01
Lot at risk 5
Lot Value Dynamic 5000
Lot Deposit Percent 0.25%
Fixed Initial Deposit False
Maximum Lot 5 Maximum Lot
Allow Hedging True
Traded currency pairs AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD
Bollinger Bands Period 50
RSI Period - RSI 30
Maximum RSI Value 25
InitialTP 20
Trade Distance 50
TradeMultiplier 1.2
Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks:
I've been using this EA for a month or so already and so far it produces great results. It produces a good sharpie ratio and there are options to define the risk percentage. The strategy behind it is solid and working successfully. Definitely recommended!