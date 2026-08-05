Valkyrie Scalper Pro

Valkyrie is designed for traders who want a structured, visual decision tool for short-term market setups without using an automated trading robot.

The indicator automatically switches between two market modes:

- BB Mean Reversion Mode for ranging or choppy markets
- Trend Following Mode when ADX and DI confirm directional momentum

In range conditions, the indicator looks for Bollinger Band reversal and continuation setups using RSI, MACD, candle direction, and volume confirmation. In trending conditions, it searches for pullback and momentum continuation setups in the direction of the active trend.

Every signal is displayed directly on the chart with compact labels, optional SL/TP planning lines, trade IDs, early-exit warnings, and a dashboard that summarizes the current market state. The dashboard shows mode, ADX, trend direction, trend strength, spread status, news status, scan status, recent virtual trades, and an estimated lot size for 1% account risk based on the signal's stop distance.

This is a manual trading assistant. It does not place orders, modify trades, or manage positions in your account. It gives you a structured setup view so you can make your own trade decisions.

## Main Features

- Automatic mode switching between range and trend conditions
- Bollinger Band mean reversion signals
- Bollinger midline continuation signals
- ADX and DI trend-following logic
- Optional trend momentum signals
- Conservative, Balanced, and Aggressive confirmation modes
- ATR-based virtual stop and target levels
- Dynamic virtual trailing stop and break-even logic
- Early-exit signals for momentum loss, trend weakness, and time exits
- TP/SL planning lines linked to the related trade ID
- 1% risk-based lot size estimate in the dashboard
- Spread filter with ATR-based spread status
- MQL5 Calendar news blocker for relevant currencies
- London and New York ORB lines with configurable time zones
- Optional XAU NY Cash Open ORB
- Optional Bollinger Band and RSI visual overlays
- Chart highlight on new signals
- Sound alert with optional delayed repeat alert
- Compact dashboard layout for smaller chart windows
- No automatic trading and no order execution

## Suggested Use

The indicator is best used as a manual setup scanner on lower timeframes, especially M5. It can also be monitored on M1 for tighter execution context, but the main signal logic is designed around closed candles on the chart timeframe.

For each signal, check:

1. Market mode and trend direction
2. Spread status
3. News status
4. Signal type
5. SL/TP planning levels
6. 1% risk lot size estimate
7. Your own price action and context confirmation

## Signal Types

- REVERSAL: Counter-move setup near a Bollinger Band extreme
- CONTINUATION: Setup around the Bollinger midline in range mode
- TREND LONG / TREND SHORT: Pullback setup in the direction of an established trend
- TREND MOM LONG / TREND MOM SHORT: Momentum continuation setup during stronger trend conditions
- EXIT / EXIT SOON: Virtual early-exit information based on momentum, trend weakness, or time

## Important Notes

Valkyrie is an analytical and visual decision-support indicator. It is not an Expert Advisor and does not trade automatically. Results depend on symbol, spread, liquidity, market conditions, execution, user discretion, and risk management.

No indicator can predict the market with certainty. Always test settings in demo or strategy-research conditions before using them on a live account.

## Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, metals, indices, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk. This indicator does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or guaranteed results. You are fully responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.

## Keywords

Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX, MACD, Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Scalping, MT5 Indicator, Manual Trading, Spread Filter, News Filter, ORB, Risk Management, Lot Size, Trading Dashboard
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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