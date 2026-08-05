Valkyrie Scalper Pro

Valkyrie is designed for traders who want a structured, visual decision tool for short-term market setups without using an automated trading robot.





The indicator automatically switches between two market modes:





- BB Mean Reversion Mode for ranging or choppy markets

- Trend Following Mode when ADX and DI confirm directional momentum





In range conditions, the indicator looks for Bollinger Band reversal and continuation setups using RSI, MACD, candle direction, and volume confirmation. In trending conditions, it searches for pullback and momentum continuation setups in the direction of the active trend.





Every signal is displayed directly on the chart with compact labels, optional SL/TP planning lines, trade IDs, early-exit warnings, and a dashboard that summarizes the current market state. The dashboard shows mode, ADX, trend direction, trend strength, spread status, news status, scan status, recent virtual trades, and an estimated lot size for 1% account risk based on the signal's stop distance.





This is a manual trading assistant. It does not place orders, modify trades, or manage positions in your account. It gives you a structured setup view so you can make your own trade decisions.





## Main Features





- Automatic mode switching between range and trend conditions

- Bollinger Band mean reversion signals

- Bollinger midline continuation signals

- ADX and DI trend-following logic

- Optional trend momentum signals

- Conservative, Balanced, and Aggressive confirmation modes

- ATR-based virtual stop and target levels

- Dynamic virtual trailing stop and break-even logic

- Early-exit signals for momentum loss, trend weakness, and time exits

- TP/SL planning lines linked to the related trade ID

- 1% risk-based lot size estimate in the dashboard

- Spread filter with ATR-based spread status

- MQL5 Calendar news blocker for relevant currencies

- London and New York ORB lines with configurable time zones

- Optional XAU NY Cash Open ORB

- Optional Bollinger Band and RSI visual overlays

- Chart highlight on new signals

- Sound alert with optional delayed repeat alert

- Compact dashboard layout for smaller chart windows

- No automatic trading and no order execution





## Suggested Use





The indicator is best used as a manual setup scanner on lower timeframes, especially M5. It can also be monitored on M1 for tighter execution context, but the main signal logic is designed around closed candles on the chart timeframe.





For each signal, check:





1. Market mode and trend direction

2. Spread status

3. News status

4. Signal type

5. SL/TP planning levels

6. 1% risk lot size estimate

7. Your own price action and context confirmation





## Signal Types





- REVERSAL: Counter-move setup near a Bollinger Band extreme

- CONTINUATION: Setup around the Bollinger midline in range mode

- TREND LONG / TREND SHORT: Pullback setup in the direction of an established trend

- TREND MOM LONG / TREND MOM SHORT: Momentum continuation setup during stronger trend conditions

- EXIT / EXIT SOON: Virtual early-exit information based on momentum, trend weakness, or time





## Important Notes





Valkyrie is an analytical and visual decision-support indicator. It is not an Expert Advisor and does not trade automatically. Results depend on symbol, spread, liquidity, market conditions, execution, user discretion, and risk management.





No indicator can predict the market with certainty. Always test settings in demo or strategy-research conditions before using them on a live account.





## Risk Disclaimer





Trading Forex, CFDs, metals, indices, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk. This indicator does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or guaranteed results. You are fully responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.





## Keywords





Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX, MACD, Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Scalping, MT5 Indicator, Manual Trading, Spread Filter, News Filter, ORB, Risk Management, Lot Size, Trading Dashboard