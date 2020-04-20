Nine Lives of RSI MT4

This indicator shows data from 9 currency pairs by your choice for all 9 Time Frames.

If a digital value of the RSI is less or equal to DnLevel = 30 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Green square will appear. This is potentially an oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.

If a digital value of the RSI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 70 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Red square will appear. This is potentially an overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.

If a digital value of the RSI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel then a Gray square will appear.





Input parameters:

From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.

rPeriod = 14; - averaging period for the RSI.

appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; - apply price for the RSI.

UpLevel = 70; - overbought level.

DnLevel = 30; - oversold level.

= 30; - oversold level. SymbColor = clrWhite; - you may change the color of all labels.





Attention:

Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.