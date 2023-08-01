Quarter EMA

Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support


The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ).
The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ).
The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ).
The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ).


The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:

  1. 5 EMA (Exponential Moving Average): The 5 EMA is a short-term moving average that gives more weight to recent price data. It reacts quickly to price changes and provides a smoother representation of recent price trends. Traders often use the 5 EMA to identify short-term trends and potential entry or exit points for trades.

  2. 14 EMA (Exponential Moving Average): The 14 EMA is a medium-term moving average. It strikes a balance between responsiveness to recent price movements and smoothing out noise. Traders use the 14 EMA to gauge the direction of medium-term trends and confirm potential trade signals.

  3. 20 EMA (Exponential Moving Average): The 20 EMA is also a medium-term moving average. It is similar to the 14 EMA but places slightly more weight on recent price data. Traders often use the 20 EMA in conjunction with other EMAs to identify potential trend reversals and trade entries.

  4. 200 EMA (Exponential Moving Average): The 200 EMA is a long-term moving average. It smooths out price data over a longer period and is often used to identify the overall direction of long-term trends. Traders and investors commonly use the 200 EMA to determine the prevailing market trend and make strategic decisions.

By plotting these four EMAs on the chart, the indicator can provide valuable insights into the market's short-term, medium-term, and long-term trends. Traders can use the crossovers of these EMAs or their relationship to price action to make informed trading decisions. For example, a golden cross (where the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA) is often considered a bullish signal, while a death cross (where the short-term EMA crosses below the long-term EMA) is considered bearish. Similarly, the distance between price and these EMAs can indicate the strength of a trend or potential overbought/oversold conditions.

Please note that the indicator uses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) calculation method, which places more weight on recent prices. Traders should consider combining this indicator with other technical analysis tools and risk management techniques for a comprehensive trading strategy.


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Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Indicators
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
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Quintet EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
Indicators
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The   5 EMA   is plotted in   green   color ( Lime ). The  14 EMA  is plotted in  red  color ( Red ). The   20 EMA   is plotted in   blue   color ( Blue ). The  200 EMA  is plotted in  black  color ( Black ). The   200 EMA   is plotted in   yellow   color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is
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Detleff Böhmer
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Detleff Böhmer 2024.09.06 11:24 
 

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Natascha Jeske
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Natascha Jeske 2024.05.08 18:12 
 

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