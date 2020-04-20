Nine Lives of Moving Averages MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.7
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows an Up trend (Green square) if a fast MA is above a slow MA and Down trend (Red square) if a fast MA is below a slow MA from all Time Frames for each currency pair.
Input parameters:
From Symb1 to Symb9. - You may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.
Period_Fast = 5;
Method_Fast = MODE_EMA;
Price_Fast = PRICE_CLOSE;
Period_Slow = 21;
Method_Slow = MODE_SMA;
Price_Slow = PRICE_TYPICAL;
Attention:
Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.