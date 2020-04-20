Nine Lives of Moving Averages MT4

This indicator shows an Up trend (Green square) if a fast MA is above a slow MA and Down trend (Red square) if a fast MA is below a slow MA from all Time Frames for each currency pair.

Input parameters:

From Symb1 to Symb9. - You may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.

Period_Fast = 5;

Method_Fast = MODE_EMA;

Price_Fast = PRICE_CLOSE;

Period_Slow = 21;

Method_Slow = MODE_SMA;

Price_Slow = PRICE_TYPICAL;

Attention:

Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.