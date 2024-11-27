Extreme Prediction 2 MT5

Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period.

Thirdly, we have updated the neural network, 40 years of price bars were used to train the neural network.

Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.

Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.

Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.

Neural network detects when the trend changes and give a signal. It calculates take profit and stop loss then it buys or sells and places an opposite order to compensate mistakes of neural prediction. Every position has a trailing stop.

The Average win rate is 70%. You can make it with lower drawdown but you will probably will lose potential gains. Real trading history: Real account trading results

Indicators that are used by expert advisor: