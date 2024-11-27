Extreme Prediction 2 MT5
- Experts
-
Anton Uralskii"Momentum" team EP advisors and signals. Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5r-SFkCQbeEN4XU5XfKs8w
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 27 November 2024
- Activations: 20
Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period.
- Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.
- Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.
- Thirdly, we have updated the neural network, 40 years of price bars were used to train the neural network.
Neural network detects when the trend changes and give a signal. It calculates take profit and stop loss then it buys or sells and places an opposite order to compensate mistakes of neural prediction. Every position has a trailing stop.
The Average win rate is 70%. You can make it with lower drawdown but you will probably will lose potential gains. Real trading history: Real account trading results
Indicators that are used by expert advisor:
Message me to recieve set for parameters.