Extreme Prediction 2 MT5

Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period.

  1. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast. 
  2. Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits. 
  3. Thirdly, we have updated the neural network, 40 years of price bars were used to train the neural network.

Neural network detects when the trend changes and give a signal. It calculates take profit and stop loss then it buys or sells and places an opposite order to compensate mistakes of neural prediction. Every position has a trailing stop.

The Average win rate is 70%. You can make it with lower drawdown but you will probably will lose potential gains. Real trading history: Real account trading results

Indicators that are used by expert advisor:

  1. Fast fractals
  2. Trend change detector

  3. Liquidity levels and Break points

Previous version link.

Message me to recieve set for parameters.

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This expert advisor is using neural network to predict trend change. It calculates extremums and opens orders based on predictions of neural network. It's simple and powerful, you can adjust it to fit your needs. You can make it risky or conservative. My backtest win rate is 80% on 4H period. You can use it for any period you like. The hardest part is you have to find optimal parameters for your broker and your needs. So how to optimize it? There are 2 options: Select all parameters except param
Trend Change Detector MT5
Anton Uralskii
Indicators
Trend change detector is an indicator for Metatrader 5.It can help you determine the change in a local trend to open a correct position. It has 2 parameters. Period and mistake offset percent. You can change the period parameter to capture little changes in trend.  There are two lines: the red one and the green one. You can use them as a local support and resistance level. Arrows show the change in a trend. Up arrow the price will go down and Down arrow the price will go up. Also, by changing m
Liquidity levels and Break points MT5
Anton Uralskii
Indicators
This indicator helps you identify support and resistance levels. Also it adds break points when level is broken. Price sometimes goes back to break point. It has 4 technical parameters and 4 buffers for expert advisors.  Buffer indexes: 0 - Resistance, 1 - Support, 2 - Resistance break point, 3 - Support break point". Number of Levels: Determines how many levels are on graph ( if 3 - 3 levels of support and 3 levels of resistance)  Tolerance in percentage %: This parameter is used to filter out
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