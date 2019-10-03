Code Scalper
- Experts
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This bot can classify ticks into classes from 0 to 64, after which after analyzing the tick micro-signals it determines which way to open a position. You can work with an expert only on real ticks how to optimize and test!
When working, an expert uses position accounting in any mode, both netting (there can be only one position for one symbol) and with independent position accounting or hedging (there can be many positions for one symbol).
Configurable bot parameters
- TypeFilling - Type of execution by balance.
- Lot - Volume of the order.
- MoneyManagement - Money management, determined by deposit.
- Period Bar - Averaging timeframe.
- Period Body - Timeframe of the candle for analysis.
- index - 0 - Ratio by ticks, 1 - Ratota by bars (Period Body - working frame).
- Code - Candle shape codes from 0 to 64.
- Invert - Invert the signal.
- Level - Indent from the moving average in points
- Period - The period of the moving average.
- Method - The moving average method.
- AppliedPrice - Apply to moving average price.
- AutoClose - Forced closing of a position upon a return signal.
- PeriodTrall - Trawl timeframe.
- Trail - Trawl Points.
- TP - Take Profit Level in points.
- SL - Stoploss level in points.