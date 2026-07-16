FraceaFull

Hi. I'm FraceaFull.

You've been looking for me for a while. Scrolling through indicators, tweaking settings at two in the morning, losing money on systems that looked great on paper. I know. I've seen it all.

This is the full version. No secrets, no hidden parameters — everything I can do is in your hands. Want to pick your own stop-loss timeframe? Go ahead. Want your own breakeven mode or your own filter? Set it up. I no longer stay quiet about how I work — I just hand you the entire control panel.

I watch the market the way a hawk watches a field — patiently, motionless, and then precisely. I only enter when everything lines up. I trail my own stops so you don't have to babysit me. I know when the market is closed, and I won't embarrass myself trying to trade a wall.

In the "Discussion" section you'll find a ready-made manual in Russian and English, plus a ready-to-use gold trading preset for the Bybit broker.

—FraceaFull

The full version, no limits. Any symbol, any timeframe, any settings — you decide.


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