VisualInfoMove
- Utilities
-
Vitaly MuzichenkoProgramming experience since 2008. Knowledge of languages: PHP, JavaScript, MQL
I don't write advisors, I only write indicators and do conversion from MT4 to MT5, and vice versa
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- Version: 23.27
- Updated: 8 July 2021
- Activations: 20
Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading.
Features
- The indicator displays the number of position, the total volume and profit of all Buy and Sell orders, informative when trading Locks
- Displays the total profit on symbol of all positions
- Displays the spread in real time
- Displays an icon on the open positions
- Displays the yield on the symbol for the selected period (date) considering the Magic, it is possible to analyze the robot trading and manual trading separately
- Time till the bar is completed.
- Displays the markers from the "Account history" tab on the chart - tooltip on hovering: volume, profit, open/close price
- Calculates the breakeven point, it is possible to add a virtual position as a specified percentage of the deposit for the approximation of the breakeven point
- Displays the levels of free margin, forced position closure (StopOut) and the zero equity levels
- Displays the summarized open positions of the entire account and their profit, "X" button
- All icons can be dragged to any point on the chart using the mouse
Recommendations
it is recommended to use the "EasyTrade" trading panel for comfortable trading
Attention
Does not work in the tester!