VisualInfoMove

Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading.





Features

The indicator displays the number of position, the total volume and profit of all Buy and Sell orders, informative when trading Locks

Displays the total profit on symbol of all positions

Displays the spread in real time

Displays an icon on the open positions

Displays the yield on the symbol for the selected period (date) considering the Magic, it is possible to analyze the robot trading and manual trading separately

Time till the bar is completed.

Displays the markers from the "Account history" tab on the chart - tooltip on hovering: volume, profit, open/close price

Calculates the breakeven point, it is possible to add a virtual position as a specified percentage of the deposit for the approximation of the breakeven point

Displays the levels of free margin, forced position closure (StopOut) and the zero equity levels

Displays the summarized open positions of the entire account and their profit, "X" button

All icons can be dragged to any point on the chart using the mouse

Great assistant when trading locks







Recommendations

it is recommended to use the "EasyTrade" trading panel for comfortable trading





Attention