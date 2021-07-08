VisualInfoMove

Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading.


Features

  • The indicator displays the number of position, the total volume and profit of all Buy and Sell orders, informative when trading Locks
  • Displays the total profit on symbol of all positions
  • Displays the spread in real time
  • Displays an icon on the open positions
  • Displays the yield on the symbol for the selected period (date) considering the Magic, it is possible to analyze the robot trading and manual trading separately
  • Time till the bar is completed.
  • Displays the markers from the "Account history" tab on the chart - tooltip on hovering: volume, profit, open/close price
  • Calculates the breakeven point, it is possible to add a virtual position as a specified percentage of the deposit for the approximation of the breakeven point
  • Displays the levels of free margin, forced position closure (StopOut) and the zero equity levels
  • Displays the summarized open positions of the entire account and their profit, "X" button
  • All icons can be dragged to any point on the chart using the mouse
Great assistant when trading locks

Recommendations

it is recommended to use the "EasyTrade" trading panel for comfortable trading


Attention

Does not work in the tester!

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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EasyTrade
Vitaly Muzichenko
2.33 (6)
Utilities
Small trading panel for managing orders and positions in 1 click for MetaTrader 4 Version for MetaTrader 5 here Set hidden TakeProfit, StopLoss and pending orders at lines placed on the chart Work on time on the news Backtesting manual strategies in the tester Placing virtual orders Playing a sound signal when the price reaches a level Automatic closing of all positions on the account or symbol by the total take profit in the deposit currency Description Can be dragged to any part of the chart
LineSyncMirrorChart
Vitaly Muzichenko
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Utilities
The indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on a single price chart. It displays all pairs opened in the terminal. MT5 version Advantages The traders who use multi-currency trading strategies can observe the price movement of the selected pairs on one price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement.  This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator It is a quite efficient assistant for multi-currency trading - "pair trading"
CorrelatePairs
Vitaly Muzichenko
2 (2)
Utilities
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with LineSyncMirrorChart analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Descript
LineSyncMirrorCharts
Vitaly Muzichenko
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on one price chart. It shows all pair that are open in the terminal. Full synchronization of all charts. Does not work in the tester ! MT4 version Advantages Traders who use multicurrency trading strategies can visually observe the price movement of selected pairs on a single price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement. This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator It is quite ef
CorrelatePair
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilities
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with the LineSyncMirrorCharts analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Des
VisualInfoMoves
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilities
Automatic calculation of lot size based on the StopLoss level: it calculates the lot with consideration of the risk percentage. Enter the deposit percentage and set the line to the planned StopLoss level. The lot size for the entry will be output as a result. The TakeProfit will also be calculated with taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the end result of the trade can be seen immediately, which is an integral part of successful trading
EasyTrades
Vitaly Muzichenko
1 (1)
Utilities
Small trading panel for managing orders and positions in 1 click for MetaTrader 5 The version for MetaTrader 4 is here , you can check it in the tester without restrictions Set hidden TakeProfit, StopLoss and pending orders at lines placed on the chart. Virtual breakeven. Virtual trailing stop. Close all positions. Close only Buy positions. Close only Sell positions. Work in the back testing mode (working in the tester is limited). Place up to 20 virtual orders. News trading and operation by tim
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