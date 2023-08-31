Holy Grail of Forex

Holy Grail of Forex is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader.

The robot uses a completely new and unknown strategy. During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances.


In version 8.1, (moving) a completely new and unique strategy has been added:

If the position is not closed for a long time, then the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels approach the current price.

See the "Commentary" section and the Video for details.


HGF went through detailed optimization in the cloud, using a special utility based on neural networks. As a result of the work, universal base points were formed for working on different brokerage companies and accounts.

The robot was trained for a long time on these basic points, as a result of which an empirical formula was found for opening / closing orders, as well as for increasing the lot.

The formula significantly improves performance and allows you not to analyze historical data during real trading and act according to the situation.

For this reason, the main control parameters for optimization are hidden, since their values change all the time during real trading.

Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resistance levels. They are reset when all positions of the given symbol are closed.

During operation, at the right time, the direction of trading is automatically changed either in the direction of the trend, or against it. That is, reverse trade is being implemented.


The robot has been tested for 5 years on real ticks in more than 20 brokerage companies.


It implements several trading strategies, including trend following strategies, range trading strategies, support/resistance breakout strategies.

There are 2 trading modes:

  1. Trading without lot increase.
  2. Trading with lot increase (not Martingale).

In all cases, the increase in the lot is limited by the "Margin Level", which, if necessary, suspends the increase.

The robot also takes into account the news calendar. It does not open an order before and after the release of medium and important news, and in some cases already open orders are forcibly closed.

Processing the news calendar data prevents opening an order in the opposite direction.

You can choose different trading risk modes. Right on the chart with one click you can change their values during trading.

The robot has no external settings. All these parameters are located in the control unit. They are interconnected and dynamically change their values during trading all the time.

For example, such parameters as support / resistance levels, virtual pending orders, virtual Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), as well as Trailing Stop, which is used to transfer positions to breakeven.

All this can be visually seen in the video.


On the chart shows the parameters for selecting the operating mode:

  • Trading time: 0 - do not open new orders, 1 - work only on weekends (for BTCUSD/BITCOIN ), 2 - work on all days
  • Risk  Level: 1-Very Low, 2-Low, 3-Medium, 4-High, 5-Extreme
  • Lot increase: OFF/ON
  • Calendar News: ON/OFF
  • Closing on Fridays:  ON/OFF
  • Drawdown -  Additional Stop Loss, % of the balance (drawdown) at which the position is closed.
  • Close/Reset- Button for manual closing of all positions of the given symbol (for Hedging and Netting accounts)

The minimum lot for opening an order is set automatically, depending on the size of the balance and the selected risk.


Requirements for the robot:

  • Main symbols: EURUSD  and other pairs (on EURUSD shows the best result)
  • Account currency: USD/EUR/BTC/RUB/JPY
  • Timeframe: any Account Type: Standard/Pro recommended, no commission.
  • Minimum deposit: $300 or more. Recommended $1000 or more Leverage - Starting at 1:30 or more. Recommended 1:100 - 1:500 or


In addition to EURUSD, the robot can trade on any instrument:

Before installing the robot on the chart, you need to test it on the tester for the last month, in the mode of real ticks (Every tick based on real ticks), in order to determine the best instrument.

To do this, select the mode on the tester in the Optimization section: "All symbols selected in MarketWatch".

From the resulting list, you need to choose the symbol that has a high profit, but with a low maximum drawdown.


Attention!

  • If there is no trend (flat situation), the order is not opened.
  • During the day, from 0 to 5-6 orders can be opened.
  • On Fridays, a few hours before the market closes, all open positions are closed.
  • Losses are recovered within 1-2 days, in some cases up to a week.



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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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