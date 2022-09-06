Promining HFT Scalper Scanner
- Indicators
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Rene Taborete RepunteI am a FOREX trader and also a software engineer. I have over ten years experience in FOREX trading and another five in coding. My exposure to both trading manually and coding automated solutions puts me in a unique position to deliver the best results when it comes to coding robots.
- Version: 8.9
- Updated: 6 September 2022
- Activations: 5
HFT Scalper Scanner scans market trends from Multi-Symbols and Multi-Time frames in accurate technical indicator and displays it on a movable panel on the chart. The trader can select multiple pairs of his choice to display. One of the most very important indicator of digital market to check what is happening in every market symbol.
Its a great tool to see the direction of the trend and can be used for manual trading or EA trading by allowing only buy or sell orders according to the trend.