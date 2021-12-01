Promining digital ea

PROMINING EA+Ai  is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.

  • Join our MQL5 group in which we share new set file, upgrade and updates.
  • When you buy Promining EA +Ai robot, you are welcome to join private group which we can discuss how the EA works, file sets, guides and tutorial how to setup and configure.

Recommendation:

  • Timeframe: M1 , M5, M15, M30 and H1
  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD
  • Settings: Default Setfile for M1 , M5, M15, M30 and H1
  • Lot:  Use 0.01lot for 2-3weeks for understanding EA strategies. After that you can increase your lotsize depending on your balance

The EA setfile given has a martiangle settings. you can turn off martiangle by setting to 1.


M15 SETFILE




voxy1119
142
voxy1119 2022.06.02 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rene Taborete Repunte
1282
Reply from developer Rene Taborete Repunte 2022.06.03 05:21
Thank you for you comment sir, always remember follow manual guide step by step especially those indicator and risk management. A great high caliber trader from Japan. Thanks and more power.
Fernando Acosta
111
Fernando Acosta 2022.05.18 01:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rene Taborete Repunte
1282
Reply from developer Rene Taborete Repunte 2022.05.18 09:35
Gracias por elegirnos, puede consultarnos en cualquier momento actualizaciones gratuitas y soporte de por vida
Reply to review