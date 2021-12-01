Promining digital ea
- Utilities
- Rene Taborete Repunte
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 11 September 2022
- Activations: 5
PROMINING EA+Ai is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.
Recommendation:
- Timeframe: M1 , M5, M15, M30 and H1
- Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD
- Settings: Default Setfile for M1 , M5, M15, M30 and H1
- Lot: Use 0.01lot for 2-3weeks for understanding EA strategies. After that you can increase your lotsize depending on your balance
The EA setfile given has a martiangle settings. you can turn off martiangle by setting to 1.
