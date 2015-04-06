Promining Gold EA

PROMINING EAi  is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in XAUUSD GOLD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously, can also able to protect/filter the incoming unexpected sudden market spike volatility and can manage any bad market condition. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs. 

FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT.
ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN.

Advanced Features:

- Auto magic number at desired distance of pips.

- Advanced Counter Trend a strategy use to protect one's position from an adverse move.

- Trading days and time scheduler when to trade and stop to trade.

- Auto Detect Broker Time Automatically

- Advanced News filter to stop EA before low, mid, and high impact news as well as NFP news.

- Market volatility scanner on all timeframes protect from sudden market spike.

- DD/Maximum daily loss limit protection suitable on Prop firm management when it reach the daily max target DD/loss the EA will automatically close all positions and turn off the autotrading mode and it will automatically resume on the following/next day.

- Chart Interface Pause/Resume button that you can manually control EAi operation.

- EAi not sensitive to spread and slippage

- Timeframe to use  M30

CAUTION: News Filter can not back testing. This will cause back testing results to be inaccurate, because News Filter will help EA remove bad trades to limit Drawdown.

How to install

  • Must use VPS to provides fast execution speeds and low latency, that keeps connected and keeps on trading.

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter:
    https: //nfs.faireconomy.media

  • Suitable on Prop firm Funded Account and Trading Challenges

Manual Guide : https://www.mediafire.com/file/vjgkxoui6synf05/Promining_Digital_EA_GOLD_XAUUSD_Manual_Installation_Guide.pdf/file

SETFILES FOR FUNDED ACCOUNT CHALLENGES COUNTER TRADE ACTIVATED DOWNLOAD LINK  + PASSER + PASSER + PASSER

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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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