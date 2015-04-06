Promining Gold EA

PROMINING EAi is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in XAUUSD GOLD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously, can also able to protect/filter the incoming unexpected sudden market spike volatility and can manage any bad market condition. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.

FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT.

ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN.



Advanced Features:

- Auto magic number at desired distance of pips.

- Advanced Counter Trend a strategy use to protect one's position from an adverse move.



- Trading days and time scheduler when to trade and stop to trade.

- Auto Detect Broker Time Automatically

- Advanced News filter to stop EA before low, mid, and high impact news as well as NFP news.

- Market volatility scanner on all timeframes protect from sudden market spike.

- DD/Maximum daily loss limit protection suitable on Prop firm management when it reach the daily max target DD/loss the EA will automatically close all positions and turn off the autotrading mode and it will automatically resume on the following/next day.

- Chart Interface Pause/Resume button that you can manually control EAi operation.

- EAi not sensitive to spread and slippage

- Timeframe to use M30

CAUTION: News Filter can not back testing. This will cause back testing results to be inaccurate, because News Filter will help EA remove bad trades to limit Drawdown.



How to install

Must use VPS to provides fast execution speeds and low latency, that keeps connected and keeps on trading.

Please allow web requests to the following URLs for the news filter:

https: //nfs.faireconomy.media

Suitable on Prop firm Funded Account and Trading Challenges Manual Guide : https://www.mediafire.com/file/vjgkxoui6synf05/Promining_Digital_EA_GOLD_XAUUSD_Manual_Installation_Guide.pdf/file SETFILES FOR FUNDED ACCOUNT CHALLENGES COUNTER TRADE ACTIVATED DOWNLOAD LINK + PASSER + PASSER + PASSER Recommended VPS Affordable, Yet Powerful

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