Promining Trend Signal
- Indicators
-
Rene Taborete RepunteI am a FOREX trader and also a software engineer. I have over ten years experience in FOREX trading and another five in coding. My exposure to both trading manually and coding automated solutions puts me in a unique position to deliver the best results when it comes to coding robots.
- Version: 18.2
- Updated: 8 June 2022
- Activations: 5
The Promining Trade Signal indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.
Benefits
- Recommended M30 Timeframe closer view for H1 TF
- Easy to use; does not overload the graphic with unnecessary information.
- The ability to use as filter for any strategy.
- The indicator does not change color after the candle closes.
- It work on stock, index, oil, gold, and on all time frames.
- It has the function of push-notifications, and sound alerts.
- Alert - enable/disable alerts;
- Push Notification - enable/disable push notifications;
- Fibonacci 1, 2,3,4,5,6,7,11,21,31,41,51,61,71 - settings for dynamic support and resistance levels.
After purchase you can contact me anytime in private.