Art of Scalper

9 copies left - next price $1,999.  The price will be increased until it reaches the final price.

Art of Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades accurately and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on XAUUSD, GOLD and will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and compatible to use to any broker. Check back test results and optimized settings. 


Requirements:

Trading pairs - GOLD, XAUUSD, EURUSD and many more

Timeframe - M1,M5,M15,M30,H1

Minimum deposit -  $100

Leverage - 1:500

Brokers -  ANY BROKERS


Features:

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

- Advanced Economic News Filtering

- Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.

- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

- Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.

- Filter sudden market price spike volatility

- Trading Time Scheduler Monday to Sunday

- Account Protection in Amount


Settings:

-Main parameters

-Order comment

-Money Risk management

-Unique magic number

-Stop loss in points*

-Take profit in points*

-Trailing stop in points*

-Synchronize broker and local time

-Order expiration time

-Daily Trading Schedule

-News Volatility Filter

-Advanced sudden market price volatility spike Filter

-Account Protection Max Daily Loss Limit


Setup

- Open any timeframe charts for each pair GOLD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY and many more

- Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are unique or different.

- Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated by risk percentage.

- Filesets available at mql5 click here 



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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
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