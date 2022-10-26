9 copies left - next price $1,999. The price will be increased until it reaches the final price.

Art of Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades accurately and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on XAUUSD, GOLD and will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and compatible to use to any broker. Check back test results and optimized settings.





Requirements:

Trading pairs - GOLD, XAUUSD, EURUSD and many more

Timeframe - M1,M5,M15,M30,H1

Minimum deposit - $100

Leverage - 1:500

Brokers - ANY BROKERS





Features:

- Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

- Advanced Economic News Filtering

- Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.

- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

- Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.

- Filter sudden market price spike volatility

- Trading Time Scheduler Monday to Sunday

- Account Protection in Amount





Settings:

-Main parameters

-Order comment

-Money Risk management

-Unique magic number

-Stop loss in points*

-Take profit in points*

-Trailing stop in points*

-Synchronize broker and local time

-Order expiration time

-Daily Trading Schedule

-News Volatility Filter

-Advanced sudden market price volatility spike Filter

-Account Protection Max Daily Loss Limit





Setup

- Open any timeframe charts for each pair GOLD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY and many more

- Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are unique or different.

- Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated by risk percentage.

- Filesets available at mql5 click here







