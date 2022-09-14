Roll the Field
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Roll the Field indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible way in two colors (when to buy and when to sell is determined by changing the color). Knowing the entry point of each currency is very important for every forex trader. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals.