Combined MT4

Welcome to Investment Castle products 

This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else.

The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators:

  1. Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames
  2. Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames
  3. Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns

You will notice the price always reacts to the patterns, key levels and the candlestick patterns as that's how the price action is based on. You will also notice that the price always reacts to the lines of the different time frames. That's why this indicator is very powerful in automating the price action analysis on the chart.

Use the default settings on H1 chart for the best trading setups.

The Combined indicator automates everything for you on any chart time frame, showing the channels, wedges, triangles, etc and all candlestick patterns on the same chart. It will give you comfort when trading or setting the direction of the EA you are using.

For the best results, be familiar with the common chart patterns and you will rely on this indicator solely.

This indicator works with currency pairs, stocks, commodities.



Prodotti consigliati
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Great Indicator
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicatori
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
KDJ divergence signals
Kaijun Wang
Indicatori
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
DYJ Alligator SignalSource
Daying Cao
Indicatori
DYJ Alligator SignalSource   is based on Alligator   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The blue line (Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved into the future by 8 bars); Red Line (Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future); Green Line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicatori
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicatori
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicatori
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
Divergent Accuracy
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicatori
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
This EA uses the following Built-in indicators: Channels indicator Supply and demand indicator Trend indicator It is based on multi-directional grid system, not the normal martingale you are familiar with. When the price is in supply or demand zones, the EA will wait for a confirmation before entering a position. The confirmation is through the three above indicators together. You don't need to purchase any of the indicators mentioned above if you don't want to see them on the live chart.
Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator scans the chart
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Indicatori
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand ,   rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT5 for you.
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy   (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1,
FREE
Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the Supply and Demand indicator .
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the time frames. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection: The indicator scans the chart f
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the   Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the   Supply and Demand indicator
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.78 (9)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with   Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Combined
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Indicatori
Welcome to Investment Castle products This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns Yo
Investment Castle II MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (2)
Experts
The Investment castle II ea trading robot has a variety of features, including: The ability to remember open positions, their take profit and stop loss levels if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to remember trade buttons and their setup if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to plot profit/loss on a chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and perf
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicatori
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply  and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1, H
FREE
Investment Castle Legacy
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (4)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that y
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicatori
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand , rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT4 for you. An
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicatori
Investment Castle News Indicator will plot vertical lines before the news on the chart and categorized in three different colors in accordance with the news importance. You can choose to limit the news to the current chosen symbol or show all future news on the same chart. High impact news is marked in Red lines be default. Medium impact news is marked in Orange lines be default. Low impact news is marked in Yellow lines be default.
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilità
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilità
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the Investment Castle Expert Advisor - the ultimate trend-based trading tool that comes with built-in Investment Castle and Psychological Key Levels indicators. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this powerful tool will help you make informed decisions and maximize profits. Features: Automated Support and Resistance Key Levels: Say goodbye to manual chart analysis! Our AI-driven software automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, allowing you to make s
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Singles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Trailing Step, Trailing Stop and Stop Loss as we used see how Pro traders used to make consistent profit. Traders who prefer the Stop Loss and Trailing Step trading style can use this EA to power their trading strategy and leverage from the movement of the price towards the Take Profit line with the continuous movement of the SL line. What is special about this EA is that it will immediately open the next trade in the opposite direction once the price hits SL. The EA has a built-in News Filter,
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione