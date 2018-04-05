Stoploss hunter

Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional.
SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market. 

6 copy out of 10 are Left at $100!

Next price --> $100


Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years.

Supported Config: 

  Pair: EURUSD
  Period: 1H(5M, 15M, 30M also available)
  Use Dynamic Lot=true
  User lot per 1000usd = 0.01 to 0.5, it is depend on your risk. If it increase, your risk also increase.


Tested with ICMARKET and FTMO broker  .

We suggest tight spread broker. 

If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link.

Link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64005

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