Stoploss hunter

Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional.

SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.

6 copy out of 10 are Left at $100!

Next price --> $100





Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years.

Supported Config:

Pair: EURUSD

Period: 1H(5M, 15M, 30M also available)

Use Dynamic Lot=true

User lot per 1000usd = 0.01 to 0.5, it is depend on your risk. If it increase, your risk also increase.



Tested with ICMARKET and FTMO broker .

We suggest tight spread broker.

If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link.