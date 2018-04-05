Stoploss hunter
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional.
SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.
6 copy out of 10 are Left at $100!
Next price --> $100
Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years.
Supported Config:
Pair: EURUSD
Period: 1H(5M, 15M, 30M also available)
Use Dynamic Lot=true
User lot per 1000usd = 0.01 to 0.5, it is depend on your risk. If it increase, your risk also increase.
Tested with ICMARKET and FTMO broker .
We suggest tight spread broker.
If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link.