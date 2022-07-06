ConquerorEA is an algorithm that I developed according to the basic functions of my simple but reliable strategy based on my experience.

Here, I have optimized the Basic version entries that I have made available to you for the M15 Timeframe of GBPUSD parity.

You can test your own optimization using the Free Demo option with your own data that you believe to be more reliable. The starting price has been kept at a minimum for 1 year of use for now. This price will increase over time.

more suitable results will be found for other currency pairs and timeframes.

I can publish the advanced versions in the market section in the future, or you can make a request by opening a Personal Job for me from the freelance section for the improvements you want to be made according to your own needs.

Lots of gains...