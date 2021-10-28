Gold Evolution FULL

Concept

Gold Evolution is a system that identify the safest entry and exit points.
This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.
It is a professional strategy developed years ago for manual trading of Gold, and now, perfectly adapted to automated trading.
It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions.
No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control.

Results

Live tracking: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/913370

How to configure

  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
  • The EA must be attached to only one M1 chart per Symbol.
  • if your broker uses suffixes on symbols, for example USDJPYe, you should put this suffix in the input "SymbolSuffix".
  • The input Manual_Set_GMT is the GMT that your Broker uses on DST (Day Saving Time). You don't need to change this value at DST end.
  • Recommended mininum balance: $300. But you can even start with $100.
  • Recommended broker: A true ECN, with low Spread and low comission, as Tickmill, Global Prime, Darwinex or ICMarkets.

Recommended Pairs:

  • XAUUSD
  • USDCAD
  • USDJPY
  • GBPUSD

Advantages

  • Easy to use.
  • Only one order per symbol open at a time.
  • Maximum two orders per symbol per day, one buy and one sell.
  • It never increases the risk of operations or bank management in an attempt to cover past losses.

Backtests

This EA is designed to be extremely easy to test.
It works only at control points. So you don't need ultra accurate historical data tick by tick, simply because this EA doesn't operate tick by tick.
You can check yourself, the difference of a backtest with "Every Tick" or "Control Points" will bring the same result.
Another important factor is, working only on the control points makes the backtest much more accurate as it won't use random ticks from mt4, but only uses known OHLC data.
Do you want to know more about backtests or do you need historical data? look at my profile and send me a message.


Has this EA been overfitted?


Absolutely not! The creation of this EA had the following principle: overfit only in a short period and if the strategy has an edge on the market, it will remain positive in the other larger periods. And that's exactly what happened: the overfit only took place in the 01/2015 to 12/2015 period and the strategy is positive from 2008 to 2021.


Author

Look at my profile and send me a messagehttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal



Be Smart! Trade Safe!


























