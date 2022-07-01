KT ZigZag Arrows MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator plots the Up and Down arrows on every price swing made by the classic Zigzag indicator. When Zigzag makes a new swing low, a green arrow is plotted. Likewise, a red arrow is plotted when Zigzag makes a new swing high.
Features
- Compared to the classic ZigZag, it marks the swing points more effectively.
- It helps to identify the forming chart patterns in advance.
- It comes with a Multi-Timeframe scanner which shows the Zigzag direction on each timeframe.
- All Metatrader alerts included.
Inputs
- Depth: an integer value to decides the no. of bars in Zigzag turning points.
- Deviation: percentage deviation before changing the direction.
- Back Step: The min. no. of bars between Zigzag highs/lows.
- MTF Scanner: Shows the ZigZag direction across multiple time-frames.
- Alert Settings
Drawbacks
The Zigzag is a repainting and lagging indicator, so it's pretty evident that the arrows based on it will also repaint and lag. It may seem perfect on historical data because it keeps adjusting itself according to the swing highs and lows.
So ganz okay wäre besser wenn man nicht nur Pfeil hoch und runter Alarme bekommt sondern auch MTF Alarme was die genaue Trendrichtung zeigt das ermöglicht gute Ein und Ausstiege. Würde mich freuen wenn es zu ermöglichen ist.