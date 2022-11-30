Larry Williams
- Indicators
- Danrlei Hornke
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 November 2022
- Activations: 5
Created by trader and journalist Larry Williams, Setup 9.1 is a simple strategy that is easy to understand and execute, which is why it is so well known and popular in the world of traders and technical analysis. It is a REVERSION setup, where operations are sought when the moving average changes direction.
Setup Logic
With the open candlestick chart, at any time chart, it is only necessary to add the 9-period Exponential Moving Average (MME9). That done, we look for assets in which the MME9 is in a good trend, and we wait for it to change direction.