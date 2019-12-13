As Capital Line mt5

A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm that detects 100% of the trends .



This line marks the following information:

The entrance to the trend.

Stop of loss.

Supports and resistances.

When to take Profit.



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It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style.

Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on instagram.

Image 1

Line settings are diferent for every symbol and Time Frame. You have to adjust the optimal parameters according to the symbol, time frame and your trading style. (10 periods and 4 Factor)(7 periods and 3 Factor) this are common settings.

Show Display, you can turn on/off all the information provided

Alert & Movil Notification, you can on/off PC and movil Notifications.

Display location, to place display somewhere else.

you can also change Display Font, Size and color.





Image 2

This is all Display elements.

Image 3

An exaple of a sell signal where your risk is and when to close the signal.

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Alerts on your PC

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Alerts on your Movile.

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This indicator works perfect with any Symbol.

Image 7

An example of As Capital Line working as a Resistance.



