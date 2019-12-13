As Capital Line mt5

A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm that detects 100% of the trends.

This line marks the following information:

  • The entrance to the trend.
  • Stop of loss.
  • Supports and resistances.
  • When to take Profit.


Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader

It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style.

Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on instagram.

Image 1

Line settings are diferent for every symbol and Time Frame. You have to adjust the optimal parameters according to the symbol, time frame and your trading style. (10 periods and 4 Factor)(7 periods and 3 Factor) this are common settings.

Show Display, you can turn on/off all the information provided

Alert & Movil Notification, you can on/off PC and movil Notifications.

Display location, to place display somewhere else.

you can also change Display Font, Size and color. 


Image 2

This is all Display elements.

Image 3

An exaple of a sell signal where your risk is and when to close the signal.

Image 4

Alerts on your PC

Image 5

Alerts on your Movile.

Image 6 

This indicator works perfect with any Symbol.

Image 7

An example of As Capital Line working as a Resistance.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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A 's Capital Line  is a complex algorithm helpful for trends. The EA for this indicator is As Capital EA .  So you can test the indicator preformance. also use optimization funcion on trategy tester for a better preformance. This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also
As Capital EA
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5 (2)
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This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can manually close any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activat
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Experts
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
As Capital EA MT5
Andres Sigala
Experts
This is the EA based on the indicator  As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can  manually close  any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Act
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