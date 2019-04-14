Levels for MT5 by OptionClue

5

The Levels indicator has been created to simplify the process of plotting support and resistance levels and zones on selected timeframes. The indicator plots the nearest levels of the selected timeframes, which are highlighted in different colors. It significantly reduces the time needed to plot them on the chart and simplifies the market analysis process.

Horizontal support and resistance levels are used to identify price zones where the market movement can slow down or a price reversal is likely to occur. The Levels indicator helps identify the optimal entry and exit signals that appear during a deep market correction, or calculate stop loss and take profit.

The Levels indicator plots support and resistance levels based on price patterns which occur in local price reversal points on the chart. They are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data. Currently, the Levels indicator includes 28 price patterns that complement each other.

The colors of the price zone and horizontal lines depends on the timeframe and can be changed in settings of the indicator. The indicator plots support and resistance levels on the selected and lower timeframes. It keeps charts as clear as possible and lets one see the most important price levels without switching between timeframes.



Advantages of the indicator

  • Versatility — horizontal support and resistance levels are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data
  • Simplicity — most of the indicator settings are related to color
  • Absoluteness — unlike many technical indicators (Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic and others) Levels is based on the pure price action, and not on its derivatives.
  • Traders are forced to replot support and resistance levels all the time. And the lower the timeframe the more often you should actualize the nearest price levels. This task is greatly simplified with the help of the indicator.


How support and resistance levels are created

Horizontal support and resistance levels have been used in trading since the beginning of the 20th century. They work because traders think that they have to. The Levels indicator plots support and resistance levels based on price patterns which occur in local price reversal points on the chart. They are universal and can be used without fitting to historical data.


Display on the chart

The colors of the price zone and horizontal lines depends on the timeframe and can be changed in settings of the indicator. The indicator plots support and resistance levels on the selected and lower timeframes. It keeps charts as clear as possible and lets one see the most important price levels without switching between timeframes. An interception of levels on different timeframes is often an important price zone and it is displayed on the chart as a combination of colors.


The most suitable parameters for each timeframe can be selected in the indicator settings

  • Plot levels on this timeframe (yes = true, no = false). The indicator plots horizontal levels on different timeframes, Daily by default. In order to see, for example, hourly (H1) levels, set the "Plot levels on H1 timeframe" parameter from false to true.
  • A number of levels pairs (1 levels pair means support and resistance). By default, this parameter equals 1, so there is only one support and one resistance on every selected timeframe. In most cases, such number of levels is sufficient to determine the major price targets.
  • The color of support or resistance zone
  • The color of support or resistance price level

The lower part of the window contains general settings, that are applied to every timeframe:

  • Plotting depth is equal to 200 bars by default. It means that support and resistance levels are built using the last 200 bars. The higher the plotting depth the more distant levels are plotted and the higher the system load. If you are interested in 1-2 nearest levels, you might consider decreasing this parameter to 30-40.
  • Plot overlapping price zones (yes = true, no = false). This parameter lets one choose whether overlapping price zones of a similar timeframe are plotted or not. It makes the price chart clearer and more vivid. This parameter is disabled by default, but if one wants to see all possible levels and their overlaps, one might consider turning it on.


Reviews 4
Mohgupta
34
Mohgupta 2019.05.12 11:37 
 

What a great indicator! It's really helpful!

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
Numan Naseer
Indicators
contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Levels for MT4 by OptionClue
Alexander Mihaylenko
Indicators
The Levels indicator has been created to simplify the process of plotting support and resistance levels and zones on selected timeframes. The indicator plots the nearest levels of the selected timeframes, which are highlighted in different colors. It significantly reduces the time needed to plot them on the chart and simplifies the market analysis process. Horizontal support and resistance levels are used to identify price zones where the market movement can slow down or a price reversal is lik
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Jenny_Davis
19
Jenny_Davis 2019.06.15 11:10 
 

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Mohgupta
34
Mohgupta 2019.05.12 11:37 
 

What a great indicator! It's really helpful!

Andyrose15
19
Andyrose15 2019.04.23 21:12 
 

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mijohnson
34
mijohnson 2019.04.16 21:59 
 

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