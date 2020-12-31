'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders.

It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing all running trades (Losing and Winning) on the current chart.

It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the program.

Vist this link to download demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Market+MT5+Utility+Free+Rating004