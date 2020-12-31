Quick Close Panel
- Utilities
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Boaz Nyagaka MosesHello,
I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders.
It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing all running trades (Losing and Winning) on the current chart.
It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the program.
Vist this link to download demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Market+MT5+Utility+Free+Rating004
Very useful.