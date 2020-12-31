Quick Close Panel

5
  • Utilities
  • Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
    • Kenya
    • 8385
    4.8 (68)
    Hello,
    I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
    I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
    6 products 1 code 6 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders.

It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing  all running trades (Losing and Winning) on the current chart.

It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program. 

Vist this link to download demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Market+MT5+Utility+Free+Rating004

Reviews 1
PersistentSGB
40
PersistentSGB 2021.04.26 01:45 
 

Very useful.

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Giant Trade Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Utilities
Giant Trade Panel  comes as a whole package with functionalities that will satisfy all your needs as a manual trader. I created this utility to help you manage your trades from a single chart with just a few clicks . It has a smooth interface which is very responsive.  The utility has sub panels each with different functions: Symbols panel   - This will help you open chart of any symbol with just one click. Timeframes panel - With this you can navigate from M1 timeframe to MN1 timeframe with jus
MultiTimeframe Candle Patterns
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe candle patterns indicator. It scans the chart for Hammer , Engulfing candle , Doji candle and Three white soldiers / black crows setups. FEATURES: Main panel showing timeframe s from M5 - W1, last signal and last signal time of the selected candle pattern. You can switch between the timeframes by clicking on them. A panel with buttons to switch from one candle pattern to another on the main panel. Arrows to help you locate the candle pattern. A scale showing you what ca
Compound Scalper
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
3 (2)
Experts
Limited-Time offer at $95 Next price -->   $150 Compound Scalper is a simple to use scalping robot which filters signals based on the default time period (2200hrs to 0100hrs). Inputs: Fixed Lot size - 0.01 Use Risk - True (True means risk % will be used and False means Fixed Lot size will be used) Risk Percentage = 2 (2 means 2% of the account) Open Trades on Friday - True/False Close Trades on Friday - True/False Friday Close Hour - 23 (in 24Hr Clock) Friday Close Minute - 0 Pairs: AUDCAD, AUD
IDR Indicator
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicators
This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by TheMas7er on his youtube channel. The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.  The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est. I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone. Important This indicator is designed for the indices and M5 timeframe, but you are welcome to
IDR Indicator MT5
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicators
This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by   TheMas7er   on his youtube channel. The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.  The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est. I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone. Important This indicator is designed for the   indices   and   M5   timeframe, but you
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PersistentSGB
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PersistentSGB 2021.04.26 01:45 
 

Very useful.

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