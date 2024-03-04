Resistance Support Indicator
- Indicators
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Triet Lam MinhInvest in what I love!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 March 2024
This tool is useful for indicating resistance and support levels
It bases on zone in setting to identify top/bottom of candles and and draw rectangle according to those resistance/support level
Beside user can edit the zone via dialog on specific timeframe and that value will be saved and loaded automatically.
User can determine what strong resistance and support and make the order reasonably.