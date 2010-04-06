Support And Resistance Levels MT5

Seconds Chart For MetaTrader 5 The Indicators allows you to create charts in the MetaTrader 5 terminal with a timeframe in seconds. The timeframe on such a chart is set in seconds, not in minutes or hours. Thus, you can create charts with a timeframe less than M1. For example, S15 is a timeframe with a period of 15 seconds. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the resulting chart. You get a fully functional chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. The t