Support And Resistance Levels MT5
- Indicators
- Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Support And Resistance indicator that can display round levels and zones .
It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target.
If an asset price is moving down and bounces back up, the level is called support (think: price floor). If an asset price is moving upward and hits a level where it reverses downward, this is called resistance (think: price ceiling).