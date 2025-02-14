💎 Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. 💎

Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market!

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.

⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends. Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.

🔒 Advanced Risk Management Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage. Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge. Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run. No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.

⏰ Smart Session Filter Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity. Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.

💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility. No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.



Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: 30 Min

Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop

MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs

Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves

Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour

AMA Momentum Scan Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.

Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries. Auto Position Sizing Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account. Smart SL/TP ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers. Trailing Stop Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour. Trade Only in Prime Time Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.

Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.

Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.

Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.

Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.

Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.

Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.

Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.

Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.

Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.

Attach EA to XAUUSD 30 Minutes chart in MT5. Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended). Enable Algo Trading in MT5. Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500

Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results

Elevate your Gold trading with AMA-based intelligence, powerful risk management, and hands-free execution. Experience modern algorithmic trading with Ultra Power Gold EA—crafted for traders who demand excellence.

Invest smarter. Trade with confidence.




