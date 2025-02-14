Ultra Power Gold

💎 Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. 💎

Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files

Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market!

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.

✅ Why Choose Ultra Power Gold EA?

  • ⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy

    • Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends.
    • Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.

  • 🔒 Advanced Risk Management

    • Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage.
    • Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge.
    • Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run.
    • No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.

  • ⏰ Smart Session Filter

    • Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity.
    • Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.

  • 💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP

    • ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility.
    • No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.
⚙️ Key Features At a Glance
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: 30 Min 
  • Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
  • Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop
  • MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs
  • Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves
  • Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour
🚀 How Ultra Power Gold EA Works
  1. AMA Momentum Scan
    • Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.
    • Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries.
  2. Auto Position Sizing
    • Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account.
  3. Smart SL/TP
    • ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers.
  4. Trailing Stop
    • Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour.
  5. Trade Only in Prime Time
    • Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.
🔑 Benefits You’ll Enjoy
  • Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.
  • Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.
  • Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.
  • Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.
  • Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.
💡 Who Should Use Ultra Power Gold EA?
  • Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.
  • Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.
  • Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.
  • Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.
🚦 Quick Start Guide
  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD 30 Minutes chart in MT5.
  2. Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended).
  3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  4. Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500 
Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results

💸 Get Ultra Power Gold EA Today!

Elevate your Gold trading with AMA-based intelligence, powerful risk management, and hands-free execution. Experience modern algorithmic trading with Ultra Power Gold EA—crafted for traders who demand excellence.

Invest smarter. Trade with confidence.


Recommended products
TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
Contact Us Today for 1 FULL WEEK of FREE Trading! No Cost – Just Real Results. Test it Yourself. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to m
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles  from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging. Main Features Manual or fully automated operation Two trading modes: Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages) P
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.89 (18)
Experts
Bonus: Get 1 EA at no cost (for 2 accounts) – Reach out to me once you’ve purchased Introducing Scalper Deriv: Elevating Your Scalping Experience Are you one of those traders who find their passion in scalping and want to make the most of your capital? Whether you have a balance of $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000 in your account, we have the perfect solution for you! Introducing Scalper Deriv , the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading strategy and capitalize on market
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Companion v1
Benjamin Alistair Fisher
Experts
The Day Trading Companion!!  The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level! Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts Companion Community Fully & Semi Automated Full Discord Community Included  A-Z Set up Included  Updated Regularly  Much More! ️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Fair Value Gap Judge EA uses a special calculation formula between price differences and thus determines whether the parity is above or below the required price. It does not use the MA and RSI system, instead it detects sudden fomo SELLs and BUYs in prices. In this way, it enters trade only when there are opportunities. -It is suitable for all FX parities and stock market, but I do not recommend you to make sell trades in stocks that pay dividends, because you may face the risk of paying neg
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3.1 (10)
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Experts
Introducing onMarketsEAONE for MetaTrader5 - your gateway to automated trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines cutting-edge algorithms with user-friendly customization, allowing traders of all levels to harness the power of automated strategies. Benefit from precise entry and exit points, risk management tools and real time performance analysis.  Take full control of your strategy by filtering allowable trading months, days of the week or even trading hours. You are in full control! Take cont
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
Experts
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Price Action Breakout Maven
Lucrative Adventura, LLC
Experts
Unlock the Power of Systematic Trend Following The Price Action Breakout Maven EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that captures powerful market trends through proven breakout methodology. Based on Richard Donchian's legendary trend-following strategy, this EA has been optimized for modern markets with advanced risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Why Choose Our Donchian Channel EA? Proven Strategy: Based on the turtle trading system that made millions Advanced Featur
Little PercepTroBot MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Little Percep-tro-Bot EA  takes your Bot trading to the next level with this advanced financial trading Bot designed to trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques. Drag this little bot to the EURUSD , H1 chart, choose your risk tolerance by loading the relevant setfile , and off you go. Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Robot Technology, little  Percep-tro-Bot  EA  incorporates our fully independent  AI Decision Engine  coupled with sophis
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Experts
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy:   Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging:   Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD:   Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market  How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing   precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL   triggered at
FREE
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicators
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Jesus Cross alert
Damion Richardo Richards
Indicators
JESUS CROSS Indicator by Damion Description: The MA Crossover indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages cross on a 30-minute chart. It uses a Fast Moving Average (10-period) and a Slow Moving Average (21-period) to detect crossovers, which are commonly used as signals for potential trend changes. Key Features: Fast and Slow MA : The indicator employs a 10-period Fast Moving Average (FastMA) and a 21-period Slow Moving Average (SlowMA). Customizable Settings : Users can req
The Tree
Mr Navee Koonlert
Experts
This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the revolutionary MT5 indicator, DARWIN Assistant   - your ultimate gateway to the world of successful trading! Designed with precision and expertise, DARWIN Assistant     operates on a special strategy that harnesses the power of advanced technical indicators - RSI, Stochastics, CCI, and Trends - across all time frames. Brace yourself for an extraordinary trading experience as this cutting-edge indicator offers you the most accurate signals for entry, enabling you to navigate the m
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5
Fernando Gotopo
Experts
This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven. When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and oc
VTech BTC Miracle EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Experts
Powered by Unique Trade Direction Filter + Smart Trade Management   Key Features:   Directional Trades with High Precision:   EA opens trades in a unique direction using advanced volatility and momentum detection, maintaining only one active trade at a time for maximum control.   Trade Management Logic:   Entry:   Automatically detects precise entry direction and places a trade with your defined SL/TP.   Trail:   Built-in trailing logic to secure profits when the trade moves in
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Capella
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
Capella EA MT5 is a state-of-the-art sustainable trading algorithm expert advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. With its advanced capabilities and careful trading logic, Capella aims to provide its users with stable results. Unleash the potential of Capella EA MT5 as it dynamically places buy and sell orders, seeking out opportunities in the ever-changing market landscape. Embracing a flexible money management system, you can tailor the EA to suit your risk appetite and account size, c
SmartInvestPremium MT5
Alexandru Chirila
2 (1)
Experts
Smart Invest Premium is a sophisticated enhancement of the Smart Invest Basic EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on flexible and customizable risk management . This advanced version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to configure multiple grids , each with distinct sizes and risk parameters . This flexibility empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a versatile tool for various marke
LazyBoy Scalper Hedger Utility EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
From the creators of the successful   LazyBoy Super Trends Gold Trader   and   LazyBoy Scalper/Scrapper.   Comes this ultra safe ultra high profitability Gold Scalper Hedger Expert Advisor. Join out Telegram Group for More Information. About the EA - This EA is a utility only EA. It's a trade assistant, not a fully automated EA and it will not make you money in backtesting or in real account unless you setup the inputs correctly. Basically it will do exactly as you set it to do in the inputs. T
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (22)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (9)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Months of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (8)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (45)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.3 (106)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Experts
Introducing AIQ Version 3.0+—The Most Advanced Autonomous Trading Intelligence Ever Built I'm thrilled to unveil AIQ (Autonomous Intelligence) Version 3.0+, a monumental leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features access to over 300+ AI models including 55+ FREE integrated AI models, plus premium models like the powerful new Grok 4, massively enhanced web search capabilities, new Analyst/Risk Manager roles, comprehensive initial market checks, and revolutionary improvem
Crystal Ai Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7 ️ IMPORTANT: MUST ENABLE AI ACCESS BEFORE USE ️ You MUST turn ON “AI Access Mode” from the settings before starting backtesting or live trading. Without enabling this, the EA will run in restricted  mode and WILL NOT perform trades correctly. Go to Settings → AI Access Control → Set AI_Access_Mode = ON Then restart the EA on the chart to activate full functionality. DO NOT FORGET THIS STEP! INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY — Trade with Crystal AI Pro (v7.0) L
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. It focuses on trading correlated currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and EURGBP , capitalizing on price returning to its average after strong directional moves. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Post-launch offer:   Regular price is $1487 , but now FastWay EA is available at a discount — only $1337 for the n
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (2)
Experts
SquidX - Smart EA for XAU  Live Signal : Click here  The price will increase by $100 within the next 24 hours. Next price : $779 SQUID X is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders . It integrates trend-following strategies with practical trading tools to adapt to short-term price movements in the volatile gold market. Whether used for scalping or intraday trading , SQUID X provides an aut
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.73 (15)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.18 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
More from author
STAR 160 in 1
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultimate 160-Strategy MQL5 Expert Advisor Trade Smarter with 160 Proven Strategies! Welcome to the most advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA), featuring 160 unique and powerful trading strategies . Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA offers an unbeatable combination of precision, speed, and flexibility to enhance your trading experience! STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Key Features 160 Strategies : A diverse mix of price-action, momentum, bre
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Waves v3.0 – Combined 10 Waves Strategies 10 advanced wave-based signals in one EA for Forex, Gold, Bitcoin & Indices Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Waves v1.0 fuses ten powerful “Waves” strategies—Ultra Trend Breakout, Impulse / Correction Combo, Momentum Rebound, Divergence-Driven Entry, Fractal Extremes, Volume-Enhanced Signals, Multi-Wave Alignment, Retracement Reversal, Composite Confluence, and Advanced Fractal Divergence—into a single, fully configurable Expert Advisor. Design
Filter:
Andreas Moguntia
63
Andreas Moguntia 2025.05.25 04:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1678
Reply from developer Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.26 11:14
Thank you for the kind words! I’m glad to hear you find the robots well-programmed and the support helpful.
Silver Trader
252
Silver Trader 2025.05.03 11:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1678
Reply from developer Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.11 16:03
Thank you for taking the time to test the EA and for sharing your early results. I’m delighted to hear that it’s performing well.
Reply to review