I am a trend EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 5 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible.





I am versatile and adaptable, ready to trade on any timeframe you prefer. Whether you are a fan of the 1-minute chart or the daily chart, I have got you covered. Just attach me to your XAUUSD chart, select your desired risk level, and watch me work my magic. No complex setups, no fuss—just pure trading power at your fingertips. I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.



