MaxMt5

I am a trend EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 5 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible.

I am versatile and adaptable, ready to trade on any timeframe you prefer. Whether you are a fan of the 1-minute chart or the daily chart, I have got you covered. Just attach me to your XAUUSD chart, select your desired risk level, and watch me work my magic. No complex setups, no fuss—just pure trading power at your fingertips. I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.

My plug-and-play functionality means you can get started with minimal effort. Simply install me, configure your risk preferences, and let me handle the rest. I will diligently monitor the market, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with precision, all while managing your risk effectively.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread.I recommend IC Markets.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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