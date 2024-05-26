SilverPulse AI

3.47
  • Diversify your trading with new instruments, your portfolio will be stronger  Live Signal 
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • Final Price: 5000 $
  • There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 745 $


Welcome to the SilverPulse AI


Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI!

This is the first smartest robot that trades Silver or XAG with full pairs like XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on each symbol chart (  XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD  ) one by one and no need to change magic numbers
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: Minimum Account Balance: $ 100 for brokers with a contract size of 1000 and $ 500 for brokers with a contract size of 5000 (Please pay attention to the additional information in the comment thread)
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  ec.forexprostools.com/  and  Add this (delete the space)  https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/



Backtesting:

The trading system is not a retrained version for a strategy tester. It evaluates a variety of market factors, from price movements to news background, etc...


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    


Reviews 16
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.06 22:53 
 

I bought the last piece today, I have all the AI ​​EAs from Babak I will test them on a real account. What US100 does is as brutal as it is sophisticated.

Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:49 
 

This is my first time using Silver EA and I have been using it for over 2 months. Babak Alamdar's guidance is very meticulous and patient in helping me customize risks that suit me. This EA has good returns.

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Filter:
Sheng Jie Wang
540
Sheng Jie Wang 2026.07.09 23:41 
 

Many people ask about the performance of EA, but I can only say it's particularly poor

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2026.07.11 07:38
Silver is one of the most difficult instruments to trade because of its wide spreads and frequent slippage across many brokers. Its recent sharp rise also pushed it outside its long-term market behavior, especially after the Middle East conflict began. However, with the News Filter enabled, my personal results have remained satisfactory.
Alexander Seidel
1519
Alexander Seidel 2025.01.14 06:37 
 

Was soll ich sagen. ALLE aber auch alle Produkte von Babak machen nachhaltig VERLUST. Leider. Er ist sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Leider funktionieren seine EA allesamt nicht... Entweder sieh traden wochenlang gar nicht oder wenn sie sich mal trauen irgendeinen Trade zu machen endet dieser im Verlust... wenigstens kumuliert am Tag... Meine Geduld ist am Ende. Ich werde die EA vielleicht Mitte des Jahres wieder einmal testen. Bisher AUSNAHMSLOS ein Fehlinvest... LEIDER

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.14 10:45
I'm not sure what made you unhappy exactly when I spent more than 4 months on new updates and signals showing how the EAs work on most regulated brokers. if you have any installation issues please let me know.
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 22:44
Thanks for the feedback, Othman
gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.06 22:53 
 

I bought the last piece today, I have all the AI ​​EAs from Babak I will test them on a real account. What US100 does is as brutal as it is sophisticated.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 22:44
I appreciate your feedback, Gabriel
Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:49 
 

This is my first time using Silver EA and I have been using it for over 2 months. Babak Alamdar's guidance is very meticulous and patient in helping me customize risks that suit me. This EA has good returns.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.29 13:15
I appreciate your feedback, Yu Wei
florinnaparca100
620
florinnaparca100 2024.09.05 18:53 
 

I already lost my patience with this developer EAs,one off the worst EAs on the market.This one,Silver pulse took 2-3 trades per month,with one loss, he wipe the last 3 months profit.Avoid...Waste of time...Waste of money

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.09.05 19:54
Low trading frequency can happen occasionally when Silver is close to its all-time new high and the safety filter will be triggered as these levels are at the risk of sell-off. Unfortunately, the news filter hasn't worked properly recently due to the high traffic. otherwise, the last deal should not be triggered because of the extended news filter which doesn't allow EA to open a deal 3 days before NFP news. I'm working on the new update by adding another stable news site.
blazingd
34
blazingd 2024.07.20 09:49 
 

same bad RRR and risk managment like in GoldPulse AI...all the same..

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.25 00:21
This is a false statement, here is for SilverPulse, you already mentioned your idea on GoldPulse! link to the Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2273050
Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2024.07.16 21:32 
 

In one word it's a garbage. Not profitable. Trades once a moth if you are lucky.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.02.25 15:46
You always had my special respect, Artur (Bob)! Whenever you start an argument with users in the Telegram group, be prepared to hear their criticism. Not overreacting by leaving the group and posting the same low rate reviews on all my EAs
Torsten
461
Torsten 2024.07.03 10:08 
 

Silver Pulse is a masterpiece. If you expect 20 trades a day, you will not find this in here with this EA. It's rather a pinpoint precision EA entering only at highest probability setup's. The backtest results equal the live trading results. So give it a try, test it and look at the R/R of it! Support is really good, feedback is taken into consideration and implemented in following releases.. Keep up the good work!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.03 11:47
Thanks, Torsten for the review :)
Nice Trader
3501
Aller Uja 2024.06.30 12:18 
 

I highly value this EA because, until now, I didn't have any reliable and dependable EA in my portfolio that trades with silver instruments. I also own other masterpieces from this developer, and he is always helpful with any questions related to his EA developments. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, and I confidently recommend it to others.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.30 14:08
I appreciate your feedback, Aller :)
Nikesh Patel
565
Nikesh Patel 2024.06.12 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.12 15:44
Thanks, Nikesh for the review :)
Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2024.06.11 15:27 
 

Silver Pulse is another amazing EA from Babak. I have been using this EA since the very beginning of its release and I can say its very safe and very profitable.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.11 15:45
Thank you for your feedback, Adam :)
Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.06.03 16:44 
 

I bought this bot because of some small success with Gold Pulse (not yet to be called reliable unless it can perform 6 months without high risk ). NO trade has been placed and no live result from the seller. Let's see how this bot performs in this month for a more accurate rating. Hopefully, it is not another huge disappointment like Brent Oil. The lesson is don't ever be fooled by nice backtest result. We should only base our decision on live results!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.03 16:55
Hi Trung, Sorry but here is for SilverPulse AI review! you already mentioned your feedback in the Brent Oil review and I fairly replied! Different systems need to be reviewed individually and you are giving 2 stars after buying it 5 days ago because you have a floating order on Brent Oil? When Someone is doing a great job let's be appreciative by encouraging him
There are live signals and be added to the products page soon! I didn't add them at the launching time because I get a lot of questions from subscribers over EAs buyers.
herrryyyp
1611
herrryyyp 2024.05.30 17:05 
 

The support is very helpful. Thank you to Babak Alamdar.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.05.30 17:22
I appreciate your feedback, mate :)
z
145
z 2024.05.27 10:37 
 

The strategies of the EA's of Babak Silver Pulse, Gold Pulse and Brent Oil are amazing. All are single trade strategies NO MARTINGALE!!! with a very high profit factor. In the last 3 years of testing and using EAs I have never seen such profitable strategies in an Ea, which works on LIVE Accounts. These Eas are really worth the money! Popular Eas from valerytrading like Waka Waka and Perceptrader i think are much riskier and not so profitable as the Eas from Babak! i am looking forward to make a lot of money with this strategies. Thank you Babak to provide this professional strategies to the public.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.05.27 11:57
I appreciate your feedback, mate :)
Morteza Hosseini
371
Morteza Hosseini 2024.05.27 07:09 
 

BEST EA provider on MQL5

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.05.27 11:58
Thank you for your feedback, Morteza :)
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