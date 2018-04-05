Simple spike Trader

In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results for GBPUSD pairs since 2022 are: position holding time in bars 50, N bars preceding check 12, percentage difference 0.0042, third or half 1.15, timeframe 1 hour, tp points 4800, sl points 2000, tsl trigger 800, tsl points 2400 and slippage of 190.