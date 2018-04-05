Simple spike Trader

In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results for GBPUSD pairs since 2022 are: position holding time in bars 50, N bars preceding check 12, percentage difference 0.0042, third or half 1.15, timeframe 1 hour, tp points 4800, sl points 2000, tsl trigger 800, tsl points 2400 and slippage of 190.


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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Simple ATR Breakout
Daniel Mwangi Kimani
Experts
Simple ATR breakout is a product that capitalizes on ATR (Average True Range) breakout points as entry points in the market. The product can be utilized in most diverse currency pairs but the most recommended is CADCHF. This adviser is designed to capitalize on morning breakouts as entry points and trade their consequent trends. You can still trade on other breakouts during the day. For live trading you can use a lot size of 0.02 but this can be increased.
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