Candle Pattern Pro MT5

Description:

In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders. There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors.

Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator designed to detect candle patterns on your chart with precision and ease. It features an attractive and user-friendly interface, providing real-time notifications to keep you informed of key patterns as they form. Currently, it recognizes 9 candle patterns, with more to be added in future updates to enhance its capabilities. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Candle Pattern Pro is the perfect tool to help you spot trading opportunities based on reliable candle patterns.

Key Features:

  • Detects 9 different candle patterns (with more coming soon)
  • Clean and intuitive interface
  • Real-time notifications for quick action
  • Suitable for all types of traders

Benefits:

  • Enhanced trading efficiency: Spend less time analyzing charts and more time executing trades.
  • Increased accuracy: Reduce the risk of human error in pattern recognition.
  • Better decision-making: Make more informed trading decisions based on reliable data.
  • Continuous Improvement: Benefit from ongoing development as we regularly update the indicator with new patterns and enhancements, ensuring you always have access to the latest advancements in candlestick analysis.

Why Choose Candle Pattern Pro?

  • Developed by Trading Experts: Our indicator is the product of years of experience and research in the field of technical analysis.
  • User-Centric Design: We've designed the indicator with simplicity and ease of use in mind, making it accessible to traders of all levels.
  • Affordable Excellence: Enjoy the power of advanced pattern recognition without breaking the bank.

Upgrade your trading strategy with Candle Pattern Pro!


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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (5)
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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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SidewayBox MT5
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MA Ribbon Flow MT4
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and ti
Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a nec
Break And Retreace MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Break & Retrace is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need without
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