QQE Advanced MT4

What Exactly is QQE?

QQE stands for Quantitative Qualitative Estimation. The QQE oscillator was derived using the super-smoothed RSI combined with the ATR.

Instead of using the classic RSI, the QQE oscillator uses Wilder's RSI, derived from a different form of the exponential moving average for the smoothing.

Wilder's smoothing = Previous MA value + (1/n periods * (Close - Previous MA))