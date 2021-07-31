The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, these are profit pips from a series of entries on the indicator. Profit pips are calculated for the specified interval, the interval for calculation is set in the indicator, as a rule, 1000 bars are enough for this. By default the indicator is EURUSD and H1, the indicator needs to be configured for each period and symbol.

All calculations are based on opening prices, there is no delay for any bar! If the arrow is opened, it will not disappear. It opens when the price touches the channel line, if the filter allows it. The signal can be read without any problems by any bot. The cxbn signal is used not only for the lines, but also for the arrows directly, from the zero bar. Siglals are easy to read and without a catch. All work is as transparent as possible.





An example of reading by a bot:

double iBuy = iCustom (0, 0, ":: Indicators \ Channel Agr Control.ex4", FullReCalc, LimitCalcHistory, Spread, Length, Deviation, VolatilityAVG, Volatility, VolatilityPercentageLimit, 3, 0); double iSell = iCustom (0, 0, ":: Indicators \ Channel Agr Control.ex4", FullReCalc, LimitCalcHistory, Spread, Length, Deviation, VolatilityAVG, Volatility, VolatilityPercentageLimit, 4, 0); if (iBuy> 0) { ... } if (iSell> 0) { ... }





You can adjust the channel settings for any symbol and timeframe. The trading system is ready! The indicator takes into account spread losses, which you can set in the settings. The indicator filters signals using volatility control. At a certain interval, you can choose the optimal settings for any symbol and timeframe and work with them calmly.





Parameters:

FullReCalc - forces the pips of profit to be recalculated on each bar (a specified amount of LimitCalcHistory).

- forces the pips of profit to be recalculated on each bar (a specified amount of LimitCalcHistory). LimitCalcHistory - Limits the amount of history to recalculate the profit chin.

- Limits the amount of history to recalculate the profit chin. Spread - Specify the spread that is lost on each bar when calculating the pro-fit.

- Specify the spread that is lost on each bar when calculating the pro-fit. Length - The length of the channel.

- The length of the channel. Deviation - Channel width.

- Channel width. VolatilityAVG - The number of bars for calculating the momentary volatility.

- The number of bars for calculating the momentary volatility. Volatility - The number of bars to calculate the total volatility.

- The number of bars to calculate the total volatility. VolatilityPercentageLimit - The limit of volatility, here you need to choose a good one, it greatly affects profitability.





American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Channel Arg Control indicator, you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to work with market trends, which has helped to increase the number of transactions for more than one hundred traders.