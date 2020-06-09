King Ai TD Sequential

The brand new trading indicator using the TD Sequential strategy is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of TD Sequential. TD Sequential difficult can by seen by human eye. Indicator can help to identical the pattern. KING.Ai Forex trader mainly use this strategy to "See Through" market. We do believe that it is a powerful method to predict reversal time of trend. Ross Hook were developed by Tom Demark, In the late 1970s he devised some indicators called TD Sequential, which successfully indicated in the area in which the market was sufficiently oversold for one expect a bottom to form or overbought for one to expect a top. General speaking, TD Sequential have following using:

Method to apply (please also refer to the graphic):

  • TD SETUP: TD Setup compares the current close with the corresponding close four bars earlier. There must be nine consecutive closes higher/lower than the close four bars earlier. 
  • TD Buy SETUP:  TD Buy Setup will exist when TD Setup 9 bar is formed. It indicates a switch from positive to negative momentum or negative to positive momentum.
  • TD Countdown: After a setup is finished the countdown can begin from bar 9 of the setup. TD Countdown compares the current close with the low/high two bars earlier and you count 13 bars. Unlike the Setup, the Countdown doesn’t have to be a sequence of 13 consecutive price bars. If the last candlestick doesn’t meet these requirements, it is marked with «+» above, and we look for bar 13 at the next one.
  • TD Buy Countdown: It starts after the finish of a buy setup. The close of bar 9 should be less than the low two bars earlier. If satisfied bar 9 of the setup becomes bar 1 of the countdown. If the condition is not met than bar 1 of the countdown is postponed until the conditions is satisfied and you continue to count until there are a total of thirteen close. 

KING.Ai Forex trader believe that such strategy must complement with other indicator to form a trading system. 

  • It is more obvious in DAY Chat. Please refer to the graphic.

Please do not use this indicator solely. You are recommended to integrate all your technical skills to determine the side of breakout, upward or downward, with trend analysis.

A Forex trader must not miss this indicator. Don’t miss the chance! 

If you need other indicators to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of multiple indicators, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each indicator does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Robby Suhendrawan
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Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Indicators
The standard KDJ indicator is presented by KING.Ai. This indicator were built base on the the theory of  KDJ . KDJ is a very effective and useful strategy to trade especially in swing trading. Method to apply (please also refer to the graphic): 80/20 rule: Price from bottom to top 20 to 80. And price from top to bottom 80 to 20. Both is enter market signal. Indicator period: The indicator is made by period 9,3,3 KING.Ai Forex trader believe that such strategy must complement with other indicato
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King Ai Box Breakout Push
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